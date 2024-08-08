Summer is a time of year when people can enjoy their pick of fresh fruit at farm stands, supermarkets and other retailers. Many fruit trees, plants and bushes are ready for harvest in the spring and summer, meaning there’s no limit to the number of delicious recipes one can whip up with these sweet offerings.

Peaches are a favorite ingredient in many different types of desserts, from cobblers to pies. But in this recipe for “Fresh Peach Crumble Bar,” peaches are presented as a cross between a cake and cookie. Enjoy this recipe, courtesy of Saving Room for Dessert, as adapted from AllRecipes.com.

Fresh Peach Crumble Bars

Yield 20

Crust/Crumb Topping:

1 cup granulated sugar

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup unsalted butter cold, cut into cubes

1 large egg, lightly beaten

Peach layer:

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

5 large peaches, peeled and diced

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

Icing:

1 cup powdered sugar

1/4 teaspoon almond extract

1 tablespoon milk (more or less for desired consistency)

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 F if using a glass pan or dark metal pan, or 375 F for a light metal pan. Lightly grease or spray a 13 x 9-inch baking pan and set aside.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together 1 cup of sugar, 3 cups of flour, baking powder, salt and cinnamon. Using a pastry cutter, blend in the butter until the mixture resembles coarse sand. Add the lightly beaten egg and mix until the dough starts to hold together, but is still crumbly. Gently press a little more than half the dough into the prepared pan. (Optional: Use a food processor to process these ingredients.)

3. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the sugar, cornstarch and cinnamon. Add the diced peaches and toss to combine. Drizzle the lemon juice over the peaches and toss to coat. Pour the peach mixture over the crust and spread evenly.

4. Using your hands, press together handfuls of the remaining crumb topping to create clumps. Scatter the clumps and remaining crumbled topping over the fruit layer, leaving some peaches showing through.

5. If using a glass pan, bake at 350 F for 50 to 55 minutes or until lightly browned. If using a metal pan, bake at 375 F for 40 to 45 minutes. Cool completely, then chill before cutting and icing.

6. Whisk together the powdered sugar, almond extract and milk. Drizzle on the bars just before serving.