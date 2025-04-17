how to celebrate earth day as a family

Protecting the planet is a year-round responsibility, and that obligation is emphasized each April 22 when the world celebrates Earth Day. In 1969, an oil spill in California killed thousands of sea animals and contributed to significant ocean pollution. This environmental disaster inspired Gaylord Nelson and Denis Hayes to establish Earth Day in 1970 as a global event to raise awareness about environmental issues.

Every year around a billion people are motivated to protect the planet for Earth Day. Families can work together to do their part in protecting the environment. Here are some ways families can commemorate Earth Day together.

Clean up the Neighborhood

Families can work together to make their neighborhoods cleaner. Litter in streets or parks can end up in waterways after being carried into storm drains by rain or wind, according to the Marine Debris Program. A 2016 report from the United Nations found that nearly 50 percent of cetacean and seabird species have ingested litter. Picking up litter from local neighborhoods is a relatively easy way for families to do their part on Earth Day.

Walk and Bike More

Families can learn about their carbon footprints and how their lifestyle choices affect the environment. One way to cut down on carbon emissions is to walk or bike to school and to skip the car whenever possible.

Visit a Local Park or Wildlife Habitat

Families can experience the beauty of nature and be reminded about humankind’s responsibility to protect habitats and wildlife at a park, sanctuary or wildlife area. When visiting, it’s important to stick to trails and remain mindful of leaving no trace behind.

Create Reusable Bags

Individuals can turn old T-shirts and other clothing into reusable cloth shopping bags. There are no-sew project instructions online that offer tips about how to repurpose old clothing that is no longer worn into something Earth-friendly.

Plant More Greenery

It doesn’t have to be a tree, but families can visit a garden center to purchase seeds, seedlings or full-grown shrubbery to enhance their landscapes with more Earth-friendly plants. CO2METER, a carbon dioxide monitoring website, says plants and trees, combined with oceans, remove about 45 percent of the carbon dioxide emitted by human activities each year. A typical hardwood tree can absorb as much as 48 pounds of CO2 per year.

Embrace Locally Grown Foods

Families can plan meals together that feature in-season foods purchased at a local organic farmer’s market.

Earth Day is a time when families can work together to help protect and preserve the planet.