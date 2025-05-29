how to plan an engaging vacation

Recreation is an important component of a healthy lifestyle. The nonprofit HelpGuide.org notes that making time for recreation provides a host of health benefits, including reduced stress, improved brain function and even stronger relationships.

Despite the well-documented benefits of taking time off, millions of vacation days go unused each year. According to an Ipsos survey conducted near the end of 2024, nearly half of working professionals in the United States expected to have unused vacation days by the end of that year. The cost of travel has risen in recent years, and a 2024 report from Deloitte indicated that price concerns kept many would-be vacationers from traveling that summer. Though costs might remain high depending on how vacationers travel and where they’re going, there are still ways to plan an engaging vacation without breaking the bank.

Pick the Right Time of Year to Travel

Summer is the most popular time to vacation because shool is out and work requirements tend to be a little less demanding in many industries. However, summer also is the most expensive time to travel. Fall tends to be much more affordable, and estimates from the travel aggregator Expedia indicate airfare costs in fall historically drop by 10 percent compared to the peak summer travel season. If summer is the only season when a vacation can be taken, consider driving to a destination to save on airfare costs.

Plan Ahead

Travelers who truly want to experience life in a different locale are urged to plan ahead so their vacations can be as immersive as possible. Even vacationers who book stays in all-inclusive resorts can plan day trips into local neighborhoods outside resort walls to get a more authentic idea of what it’s like to live, eat and play in a given destination. By waiting until you arrive at a destination to look into local attractions, you might not be able to book restaurant reservations or other excursions. Plan ahead and book as early as possible.

Ask Locals

It’s easy to have limited engagements with locals when vacationing, particularly when staying at a resort. However, locals can be invaluable resources for vacationers who want to immerse themselves in the culture and cuisine of the cities or towns where they’ll be staying. Ask locals for advice on local restaurants, beaches and cultural attractions. Locals typically know where to go for a more authentic and less touristy vibe, and that can make for a more engaging trip.

Welcome Chances to get Out of your Comfort Zone

There’s nothing wrong with a vacation built around rest and relaxation, which can be the perfect antidote to the hustle and bustle of life back home. But vacationers who want something more engaging than sun-soaked afternoons on a waterfront chaise lounger are urged to embrace opportunities to escape their comfort zone. Whether it’s hiking excursions, whitewater kayaking trips or parasailing sessions, there are many ways to make a vacation more engaging.

Vacations can be as engaging as vacationers desire, and there’s no shortage of ways to make your next getaway more immersive.