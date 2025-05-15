tips to overcome seasonal allergies

Spring and summer are typically welcomed with open arms. Warm weather, blooming flowers and trees full of leaves are a welcome sight for many, but seasonal allergy sufferers may find the transition from winter to spring a little more challenging.

The Center for Health Statistics found that just under 26 percent of adults and roughly 19 percent of children have a seasonal allergy. Treatments for seasonal allergies can be effective, and many people find over-the-counter medications are enough to alleviate their symptoms. But even people who take OTC medications daily may have days when seasonal allergies cause considerable discomfort. In such situations, allergy sufferers can consider these strategies.

· Identify your triggers. The American College of Allergy, Asthma, & Immunology notes that pollen is the most common outside allergy trigger. Trees and grasses typically pollinate in spring and summer, which is why these seasons can be especially challenging for people with seasonal allergies. Dustmites and pets might trigger allergies indoors, but these can appear throughout the year. A visit to an allergist can determine what exactly triggers seasonal allergies. For example, certain types of grasses and trees might be triggers for some but not others. Identifying triggers is an effective first step because it can compel people to avoid the things that cause allergic reactions.

· Stay indoors on dry, windy days. The Mayo Clinic advises seasonal allergy sufferers to stay indoors on dry, windy days, when pollen can be nearly impossible to avoid.

· Take advantage of a good rain. The Mayo Clinic advises that the best time for seasonal allergy sufferers to be outside is after a good rain. Rain helps to clear pollen from the air, so post-rain conditions can be ideal for people with seasonal allergies.

· Change your clothes and wash up upon coming inside. The ACAAI recommends changing clothes, washing them and taking a shower upon coming inside during allergy season. Washing clothes and taking a shower reduces the likelihood that you’ll spread pollen around the interior of your home, where it can attach to furniture and trigger allergic reactions.

· Monitor the pollen count. As noted, pollen is a seasonal allergy trigger, so allergy sufferers are urged to monitor the pollen count via a website such as Pollen.com, where visitors can type in their ZIP code and get an up-to-date allergy report. On days when the pollen count is high, stay indoors and keep windows closed so the pollen does not get inside. The Mayo Clinic notes that pollen counts tend to be highest in morning, so it’s best to avoid being outside during this time of day.

Seasonal allergies can make spring and summer more challenging. A few simple strategies can help people control their seasonal allergies even on days when pollen counts are particularly high.