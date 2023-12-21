day trips to entertain holiday guests

Travel tends to heat up as the weather begins to chill around the holiday season. With friends and family to see and holiday cheer to spread, it’s no wonder why millions of people take to the roads, railways and friendly skies to travel during the holiday season.

It’s not uncommon for holiday hosts to open their homes to loved ones for days at a time. Holiday hosts who want to ensure that visitors enjoy their stay can plan certain excursions to make the most of their time together.

Go See The Lights

Holiday lighting displays are popular across the country. Treat guests to a visit to a nearby attraction. That could be an amusement park that drapes the center of the park in lights, Main Street storefronts and town centers that put on tree lighting ceremonies, urban centers where department stores showcase impressive windows, or other attractions where lights take center stage.

See A Show

From productions of “A Christmas Carol” to other holiday favorites, it’s not difficult to find entertainment that showcases some holiday spirit. Dance troupes may be showcasing “The Nutcracker” or a choral ensemble may be putting on a concert of Christmas carols. Enjoy a night or day out at one of these events.

Visit A Cathedral Or Temple

The holiday season brings many individuals closer to their faiths. Travelers may want to visit a house of worship during their stay. Many churches are dressed up for Christmas and some may even have live animals in their living nativity scenes.

Cut Down A Christmas Tree

Save the tree cutting and trimming for when guests arrive. This way everyone can enjoy a day out at the tree farm as families select the perfect evergreen. Partake in refreshments such as hot chocolate or warm cider, then return home to decorate the tree together.

Day trips with overnight guests staying for the holidays can make for an entertaining way to get out of the house and enjoy time together.