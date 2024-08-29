enjoy a safe labor day

Labor Day provides an opportunity to enjoy one last long weekend with fun in the sun, barbecues, pool parties, and vacations. Although summer officially ends on Sunday, September 22, 2024, Labor Day typically marks the unofficial close of the summer entertaining and recreation season. As individuals and families prepare to fire up the grill or float in the pool one last time, they are reminded to heed key tips to stay safe and healthy.

· Fireworks may have been components of celebrations all summer long, but it is always best to leave fireworks displays to the professionals. Also, sparklers burn at extremely high temperatures (approximately 2,000 F) which is hot enough to melt some metals. They’re are not recommended for children to handle.

· Driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol can be a recipe for injuries or fatalities. Remember, just because it may be legal in some areas to use recreational marijuana, doesn’t mean it is legal to drive under the influence of it. Individuals should leave the driving to a designated driver or a taxi or rideshare service if they plan to imbibe or use marijuana.

· Water-related injuries and deaths are highest among young children. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says drownings continue to be the leading cause of unintentional death among children ages 1 to 4. Extreme caution should be used in and around pools and other bodies of water whenever children are present. When swimming publicly, swim only where lifeguards are on duty.

· Even though summer is winding down, the risk for skin cancer remains elevated. Continue to apply sunscreen when heading outdoors for Labor

Day fun.

· No one wants to leave a Labor Day barbecue with food poisoning. All party hosts should remember to keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold while entertaining and to remember to cook foods to the correct internal temperature. Even if a grilled steak looks charred on the outside, that does not necessarily mean it is well-done in the middle. Verify temperatures with a meat thermometer.

· Even the most well-behaved pets may become skittish on holidays like Labor Day, when there are many loud noises and unfamiliar sights and smells. It is best to have a pet microchipped in the event he or she gets out of the home or yard when fireworks, thunder or loud crowds scare them off. Shelters or veterinarians can scan the chip to identify the pet’s owner.

Labor Day closes out the summer season with a bang. It is important to continue to be safe while enjoying one last hurrah.