safe trick-or-treating tips

Halloween is enjoyed by people of all ages, but few get a bigger kick out of the holiday than children. There are costumes to be worn, time spent with friends and the opportunity to collect free candy and other treats.

Although Halloween can be a fun time, the Children’s Safety Network warns that it’s also a time when accidents can happen. According to the CSN, the most dangerous day for child pedestrians is Halloween, with two times as many child pedestrians dying on Halloween compared to other days. It is essential to prioritize safety on Halloween, and following these guidelines can help.

Make Sure Costumes are Short

Costumes that drag on the floor are tripping hazards, which can lead to injury. Be sure that costumes do not cover the feet or drag on the ground.

Trick-or-Treat in Groups

Children are safer in numbers due to the increased visibility of a crowd and because, if something happens, others can call for help. Parents can use their discretion on what age they feel is mature enough to let children go out alone. Until then, children should be accompanied by adults.

Improve Visibility

It’s important to be seen while trick-or-treating, and that can be achieved by making sure costumes and trick-or-treat bags feature reflective tape. Trick-or-treaters also can carry flashlights or glow sticks to improve visibility, and stick to areas with streetlights if going out after dark.

Stay on Sidewalks

Whenever possible, trick-or-treaters should stick to the sidewalks and avoid walking on the roads. This may not always be possible in neighborhoods without sidewalks, where parents and youngsters must be especially careful.

Eat Before Trick-or-Treating

A meal or snack before trick-or-treating can reduce the tendency to fill up on candy while out and about. All candy and other treats should be inspected by an adult before it is eaten.

Keep Pets Locked Away

Animals can become skittish when there are many people loitering outside of homes or ringing doorbells. Keep pets in a quiet room away from the action to prevent them from getting loose, injured or scared enough to bite or scratch someone.

Avoid Masks That Obstruct Vision

It can be hard to see peripherally with a mask on, so avoid costumes with masks that compromise vision.

Test Out Makeup Beforehand

All makeup used for costumes should be tested for allergic reactions prior to use. Heed the warnings on packaging and avoid putting makeup too close to the eyes or lips.

These are some safety strategies designed to keep Halloween fun and incident-free this year.