5 Tips For Healthier Baking

Baking is a beloved pastime for many people. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people turned to baking as a way to not only while away the hours, but to have a tangible product they could enjoy after all of their efforts. Baking certainly can produce delicious results, but oftentimes baked goods are not the healthiest fare.

Many baked goods are high in sugar and fat. The World Health Organization considers it urgent to reduce the extreme consumption of sugars and other fast-absorbing carbohydrates which tend to be found in baked goods to curb rising rates of obesity and type 2 diabetes. According to recent data published by the WHO, 13 percent of the world’s adult population are clinically obese and 39 percent of adults age 18 or older were found to be overweight.

Overweight and obesity are tied to the consumption of fat-rich, high-calorie foods, including baked goods. Those who want to bake, but bake more healthfully, can make certain modifications to keep health a priority.

Replace butter and cream. Look for recipes that feature healthier monounsaturated and polyunsaturated oils instead of butter and cream, which are high in saturated fat. Prepare bite-sized desserts. Portion sizes should be carefully monitored to ensure one doesn’t go overboard with baked goods. This is easily achieved by creating miniature or bite-sized items that can help reduce the tendency to take a big slice of cake or bread. Incorporate healthy ingredients. Balance out baked goods by improving the nutrient profile. Try adding shredded or pureed apple, banana, carrot, and pumpkin to recipes to boost moisture, flavor and nutrition. These ingredients also can be used to replace some of the butter or oil in the recipe, according to EatRight.org. Try alternative flours. Rather than white flour, consider whole-wheat flour as a substitution. Also, chickpea or almond flour can boost protein without adding carbohydrates. Reduce the sugar. Many recipes call for much more sugar than is needed for the finished item to be tasty. Experiment with reducing the amount of sugar. Opt for “healthier” sugars, such as honey or maple syrup whenever possible.

Minor substitutions can make baking a bit healthier so it fits in with a well-rounded diet.