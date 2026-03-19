7 Activities To Commemorate The Spring Equinox

The beginning of spring is cause for celebration. In many areas of the world, the start of spring marks the end of cold temperatures and hours spent indoors, a shift in conditions that is welcomed by millions each year.

Spring is a time of rebirth when flowers and trees bloom anew and animals bear new young. Spring is an exciting and busy time, and one that people can commemorate in many unique ways. Here are seven ideas to usher in spring this March.

1. Fill a home or business with flowers. Collect some early tulip or daffodil blooms and place them around the house. Offer bouquets of dandelions to children or weave them into flower crowns.

2. Spend time in nature. It’s time to get outside, and there is no better time to do so than the beginning of spring. Soak up the sun and temperate climate, which can be good for your physical and mental well-being.

3. Visit a loved one. Bring some sunshine to an elderly relative by visiting with him or her. Take a stroll outside or sit on a bench and enjoy a picnic.

4. Prepare the garden by cleaning out weeds and tilling the soil. Some early spring preparation ensures everything will be ready when planting time arrives.

5. Prepare an outdoor feast. Whether it’s a picnic or a barbecue, serve up a warm-weather feast with salads, sandwiches and other dishes that are normally served outdoors.

6. Sow some seeds. Encourage each member of your household to pick a favorite plant or flower and sow it in celebration of the first day of spring. It’s possible to make a special spring garden with perennials that will bloom each year.

7. Make spring-related crafts. Colorful wreaths, centerpieces and garlands can bring some of the natural wonders of spring indoors.

The first day of spring is an opportunity to enjoy what makes the season so special. Celebrate the new season with plenty of creative ideas.