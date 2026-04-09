7 Signs of Spring Allergies

Few things are more deflating than finally venturing outdoors after a long winter of cabin fever, only to find that blooming trees and flowers start wreaking havoc with your personal health.

Spring allergies, also known as allergic rhinitis, occur when the body’s immune system overreacts to indoor or outdoor allergens, such as tree and grass pollen, mold and dust. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, approximately 25.7 percent of adults and 18.9 percent of children in the United States suffer from seasonal allergies. Allergic rhinitis accounts for an estimated $16 billion in annual health care costs and is a leading cause of reduced productivity while at work.

Identifying the symptoms of allergies is key to distinguishing them from a cold or another infection and to ensuring fast relief. Spring allergies typically peak from March to May and may even continue into July. Physicians will look for specific physical markers to confirm allergies.

Sneezing

Sneezing can occur in rapid-fire patterns, known as paroxysmal sneezing, especially after spending time outdoors. These intense episodes can be tied to allergies or be symptomatic of another condition, says the National Institutes of Health.

Itchy, watery eyes

Allergic conjunctivitis is the medical term for this condition, which is a hallmark of spring allergies. Eyes will appear red, feel gritty or drip clear fluid.

Nasal Congestion/Runny Nose

A thin, clear discharge typically is a sign of allergies, whereas any mucus that is thick, yellow or green could indicate an infection. Constant upward rubbing of the nose from allergies (called the allergic salute) often causes a permanent transverse nasal crease at the junction of the nose tip and the bridge, says Healthline.

Itchy Throat and Ears

Pollen may cause a scratchy or tingly sensation in the throat and in the ear canals. Medical professionals warn that chronic inflammation from allergies is a primary risk factor for secondary bacterial infections that can occur in the sinuses and ears. Eustachian tube dysfunction occurs when fluid builds up behind the eardrum because the eustachian tubes become blocked or don’t open properly to let fluid drain to the nose and throat, says the Cleveland Clinic. Pressure imbalances, muffled hearing, popping sounds, and even pain can occur.

“Allergic Shiners”

Nasal congestion can cause swelling and increased blood vessels to the small veins in the infraorbital area, causing dark, bluish circles under the eyes called periorbital hyperpigmentation, says the Center for Orofacial Myology. This makes allergy sufferers appear as though they have two black eyes.

Cough

Post-nasal drip occurs when mucus drips down the back of the throat from the nose. This can cause a persistent, dry cough that’s often worse at night. Post-nasal drip also may result in a sore throat and a “cobblestone” appearance in the back of the throat that’s visible during a medical exam.

Fatigue

Insufficient rest due to allergy-related discomfort can cause those with spring allergies to feel fatigued. The constant immune system response to allergies also can lead to daytime tiredness and lack of focus.

Allergic rhinitis is a problem for millions of people each spring. A combination of avoiding triggers and using allergy medications can help calm any symptoms that crop up.