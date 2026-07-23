A Guide To Road Trip Vehicle Maintenance

Road trips are a cost-effective way to enjoy a vacation and see the country. And there is plenty of country to see. The United States is 3,531,905 square miles, while Canada is approximately 3.85 million square miles. Boasting expansive coastlines, amazing national parks and scores of roadways through cities large and small, the United States and Canada offer road trips that can appeal to just about anyone.

Vehicle maintenance must be a priority before road trippers hit the highways and backroads. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that billions of dollars in avoidable accident expenditures are caused by improper vehicle maintenance. Follow these road trip maintenance checks to ensure that a vehicle is road-ready.

Fluids

Long distance travel can tax a vehicle, especially when traveling through different terrains and climates. Starting out with fresh oil can help the vehicle run smoothly. Those who are within 1,000 miles of their next scheduled oil change should do it before they leave. Checking the clarity of the oil can let drivers know if it might be time to swap old oil for new.

Cars can overheat, and experts say overheating is one of the leading causes of highway breakdowns. Before departing, drivers should top off the coolant reservoir with the correct type of coolant for the vehicle.

Additional fluids that merit consideration include brake fluid, transmission fluid and windshield washer fluid. Low brake fluid can result in a spongy brake pedal, warns Allstate, which is a dangerous condition when dealing with inclines and heavy traffic.

Tires

The market research professionals at Mordor Intelligence report tires represent 32 percent of the automotive service market, reflecting just how often they wear out and need to be replaced. Tires are in constant contact with the ground and are subjected to wear and damage. Maintenance can help avoid issues that affect tires. Drivers should routinely check tire PSI when the tires are cold to ensure it’s at the level recommended by the manufacturer. Proper inflation can improve fuel efficiency and prevent blowouts.

It’s also wise to check how much tread is left on the tires with the penny test, during which one inserts a penny upside down into the tread. If the top of Abraham Lincoln’s head can be seen, the tires lack the proper grip necessary, advises Allstate. Be sure to check that the spare tire is inflated and in good repair as well.

Battery Test

Most car batteries last between three and five years. Drivers should have the battery tested if it is old or if the starter sounds sluggish. Batteries tend to die at the worst possible time, and one doesn’t want to get stranded on a road trip. Corrosion on battery terminals also can cause issues, so drivers should scrape away any and ensure that terminal connections are firm.

Lights and More

It’s important to check that all the headlights, brake lights and turn signals are functional before setting off. Drivers will want to be visible to others on the roadways.

A road trip can be a relaxing way to see the sights with friends or family. Individuals should prepare their cars and trucks before they set off.