Affordable Family-Friendly Activities

Parents know that the cost of living has risen dramatically in recent years. There are numerous metrics to determine just how much more people must spend to get by, but one that families can readily identify with is the cost of groceries, which the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated would increase by more than 2 percent in 2025.

Increased costs across the board underscore the need for families to find affordable ways to have fun together. Thankfully, there are many ways for families to get out of the house and have fun without breaking the bank.

· Visit the local library. Libraries are home to hundreds of books that all can be borrowed free of charge, but these local institutions also offer much more at no cost. Many libraries host numerous arts and crafts programs for kids, weekly board game gatherings for adults, free movie rentals ideal for family movie nights, and educational series and programs for adults and children alike.

· Take in some scholastic sports. Families that love their sports can get some affordable live action that’s closer to home than the local professional teams. Friday night high school football games under the lights can be a fun way to satisfy a love of live sports and provides a great opportunity to engage with the larger community. Once the temperatures dip, let indoor sports seasons provide a great way to get out of the house during a time of year when it can be easy to go a little stir crazy.

· Enjoy the great outdoors. Regardless of which season it might be, the great outdoors provides endless opportunities for family-friendly fun. Community swimming pools can be a great place to cool off in summer, while local, state or national parks offer ample activities families can enjoy together. Hiking, fishing, kayaking, cycling, and other activities are affordable and fun, making them ideal options on weekend afternoons regardless of what the weather is like.

· See a show at a community theater. If it’s culture families are looking for, community theater programs are wonderful options to consider. Local community theaters perform classic or even original productions at minimal cost. Families also can consider local high school productions, where they might just come across tomorrow’s A-list stars before they make a name for themselves.

A rising cost of living can make it hard for modern families to make ends meet. When looking for ways to have fun together, families have a wealth of free or low-cost options to consider.