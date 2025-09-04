Apple Picking Tips & Tricks

Visiting a local apple orchard and picking one’s fill of apples is a quintessential fall activity. Apple picking is an ideal way to spend time outdoors when the weather tends to be cool and pleasant. Gathering fresh-from-the-tree fruit to turn into favorite fall desserts like cobblers and pies is irresistible.

According to the Economic Research Service, Washington state is the leading apple producer in the United States. It is followed very distantly by New York and Michigan. Apples were first cultivated in Canada by early French settlers, with the first trees planted in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley around 1633. Today, New Brunswick, Quebec, Ontario, and British Columbia have become strong players in the apple business. While other areas may not be apple meccas, those looking to pick their own have plenty of options across North American to enjoy this pastime.

Prior to an apple picking adventure, people can do a little preparation to ensure the afternoon is fun and fruitful.

· Do some research. Before individuals head out, they should do research into the available orchards and which apple varieties they specialize in. Ripening seasons vary, so certain varieties may not be available at all times. Call ahead to learn which apples are ripe and when.

· Visit early. The best apples are often available early in the season before the trees have been heavily picked over. It’s also a good idea to visit the orchard early in the day, which means cooler temperatures and smaller crowds.

· Dress appropriately. Orchards can be dusty, muddy and buggy. The ground also may be uneven. Individuals can wear comfortable clothes and closed-toed shoes that can get dirty. Also, they should dress in layers, as it can be chilly early in the day and then warmer later on.

· Pick correctly. Instead of yanking on the apples, which can damage the tree and apples, people should gently roll or twist the apple upwards from the branch. If the apple is ripe it will detach easily with stem intact.

· Avoid bruising. It’s wise to inspect the apples to make sure they are firm and brightly colored. Those with bruising or insect damage should be left behind.

· Don’t overload. Only pick what you need. Apples are delicate, and overloading the apples into bags can crush or bruise the ones on the bottom. Plus, over-picking means that the apples may spoil before they can be eaten.

After a day at the orchard, apples can be stored unwashed in a cool, dark place, which will help them stay fresher, longer.