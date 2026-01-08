Beat Exercise Boredom

Exercise is essential for good health. But it can be challenging to find the motivation to get moving. It is easy to cite a lack of time for a failure to exercise, but boredom also might be to blame. Harvard Health says any activity can become tedious psychologically, even if a person knows it will benefit them physically.

Boredom may not just lead to lack of exercise, it could be a cause of injury while exercising. The Mayo Clinic says as a person gets bored with a fitness routine, it is easier to skip, take shortcuts with stretching or use poor form. Doing any of these things can increase the risk of injury.

Combating exercise boredom may need to be part of managing fitness regimens, and the following are some ways to stay engaged with your routine.

Change Your Environment

Adding variety to an exercise routine may come down to moving the activity to a new location. If you’re used to the gym or a workout room in your garage, try moving outdoors. If you’ve grown tired of a particular fitness machine at the gym, move to a new one.

Try a New Activity

Swap out a typical activity for a new one. For example, if you’re accustomed to running on the treadmill, opt for cycling instead.

Consider a “10-10-10” Workout

A 10-10-10 workout involves swapping out activities every 10 minutes. This brief change of scenery can help the minutes fly by.

Alter Your Fitness Schedule

Sometimes changing when your exercise schedule can be as effective as changing the activities. If you typically work out in the evening, wake up early and do a morning workout for a change of pace.

Get a Buddy

A workout partner can make it easier to stay accountable and transform working out into a social activity that is more fun. You may look forward to your time spent together and forget that exercise is involved.

Shorten the Workout

You may not have to work out hours on end to see results. In fact, most health experts say all that’s needed is 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise and two days of strength training per week to stay healthy. That comes down to 30 minutes a day, five days a week, plus extra time to build strength.

Mixing up a routine can help to stem the boredom that can set in.