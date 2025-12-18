Christmas Eve Fun For Families

The day and evening before Christmas is a time of much anticipation for young children, particularly those awaiting the arrival of Santa Claus. What children do not realize is their parents have been working hard behind the scenes for many weeks to help maximize the holiday magic, and Christmas Eve often is the final push to get everything done before the big day (and man in red) arrives.

Keeping children happy and entertained on Christmas Eve can free up time for adults to check off their to-do lists and savor some of the holiday spirit themselves. Here are some traditions to explore on Christmas Eve that are entertaining for kids and adults.

· Bake some cookies. Santa is going to want a fresh batch of cookies to refuel for a long night of delivering presents. Therefore, having children prepare and bake some cookies can be a Christmas Eve tradition that keeps little ones occupied. When cooled, and after sampling one or two themselves, kids can feel pride placing a dish of cookies out for the jolly old elf.

· Decorate gingerbread houses. Christmas Eve is a great night to decorate gingerbread houses. Families who do not freshly bake the panels for the gingerbread houses can rely on pre-made kits available at various stores. It’s a smart idea to have some extra icing available, especially if kids are anxious to “glue” on extra candy embellishments.

· Attend evening services. Most churches hold Christmas Eve services, with some offering a Midnight Mass for parishioners. Spending time at these services enables families to slow down and celebrate their faith.

· Do a Christmas pajama reveal. It’s traditional in some families to buy matching PJs to wear to bed on Christmas Eve and then lounge around in them on Christmas morning. Whoever is in charge of wrapping gifts can set apart the Christmas PJs by wrapping them in a different patterned paper. Then everyone opens the pajamas at the same time for the big reveal.

· Leave out reindeer food. Kids can have a fun time putting together a batch of special reindeer food. After all, Santa isn’t the only one doing the heavy lifting delivering gifts; his reindeer probably get hungry, too. Reindeer food can be made using a few different ingredients, namely oatmeal, shredded carrots and glitter. Children can decide where to toss this reindeer food, with some opting to make a path along the front lawn leading toward the house.

· Watch a holiday classic. Choose a Christmas movie and gather the family around to watch it. Some options include “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “Miracle on 34th Street,” “Elf,” or “A Christmas Story.” Set up a popcorn bar nearby where everyone can customize their popcorn with different add-ins, like chocolate candies, cheese or seasonings.

Christmas Eve traditions can be fun for kids and families as they anticipate all the festivities to come on Christmas morning.