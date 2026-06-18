Connect with Dad this Father’s Day

Father’s Day celebrations are unique to each family. For some, an entire family gathers for a big celebration. Geography may affect other families’ ability to get together. Children who do not live near their fathers can find ways to make the holiday special even if they aren’t able to be close to Dad this June.

The National Retail Federation found retail spending for Father’s Day reached a record-breaking $24 billion in the United States in 2025. If you are miles away from a father, grandfathers or stepfather this Father’s Day, explore these means to celebrating the meaningful men in your life in spite of the physical distance between you and them.

· Connect via digital technology. Those who cannot grab a meal with Dad in person can rely on digital connections to celebrate the day. Video chat services typically are available at no cost through phone and tablet apps. Children can connect with Dad through Zoom or Facetime and share a meal over the internet, all the while chatting and laughing.

· Give gifts that keep on giving. The popularity of subscription boxes has surged. The multimedia news organization Talk Business & Politics reports that 43 percent of shoppers now give recurring gifts, compared to 34 percent in 2019. Furthermore, the NRF says 41 percent of Father’s Day purchases now happen online. Ideas for subscription boxes include international snacks, grilling spices, high-end coffees or teas, or even wine- or cheese-of-the-month clubs. If you can’t see Dad too much due to geographical distance, a subscription box can offer a monthly reminder of how much you love and appreciate him.

· Consider virtual experiences. Data from Prosper Insights & Analytics from 2025 points to 46.2 percent of celebrants prioritizing finding a gift that is unique and different, and most are moving away from traditional physical gifts. A virtual whiskey tasting (he’s there in person and you’re enjoying the same beverages where you are) or an online master class attended together via a video call can be great gifts.

· Personalize gifts for Dad. A personalized gift shows Dad that he is a special guy. If Dad is an avid golfer, a monogrammed golf bag can be perfect. A custom photo book with key moments in your shared history also can be special. A piece of coveted travel gear or something that complements one of his hobbies shows Dad that the gift is tailored specifically to him.

· Plan a trip together. While it may not be possible to spend Father’s Day together, setting a date for an exceptional meet-up opportunity may help smooth over any feelings of loneliness. Book tickets to a show or a game for a date that works for all. Identify a passion of Dad’s and then find a way to enjoy it alongside him in person.

Distance may affect Father’s Day celebrations for some families. However, with some planning and reliance on modern gifting trends, any dad will feel he is celebrated and loved.