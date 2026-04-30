Daily Means to Maintaining Oral Health

A bright and healthy smile offers more than cosmetic benefits. When individuals prioritize oral hygiene, they’re also protecting their overall health and laying an important piece of a foundation that can support a long and healthy life.

The Mayo Clinic notes that oral health can be a contributing factor to various conditions, including cardiovascular disease and an infection of the inner lining of the heart known as endocarditis. By prioritizing oral health, individuals not only reap outward benefits like a bright smile they can be proud of, but also benefit internally in ways that are no less significant. Perhaps the best thing about oral health is how simple it can be to maintain. Indeed, some daily dental habits can help people protect their oral health, and thus their overall health, for years and years to come.

· Brush twice per day (at least). Brushing twice a day for two minutes each time has been the go-to brushing advice for some time. The Oral Health Foundation notes that brushing twice daily with fluoride toothpaste is the most effective means to safeguarding oral health.

· Consider brushing before breakfast. Individuals who eat breakfast at home might want to brush before breakfast or wait to brush for 30 minutes after they finish eating. The OHF notes that brushing before breakfast coats the teeth with fluoride, which can form a protective layer against acids found in food and drinks. Brushing immediately after exposure to acidic items like fruit and coffee can wear down enamel. If you prefer to brush after eating breakfast, wait at least 30 minutes before reaching for your toothbrush.

· Gently use a toothbrush with soft bristles. Soft brushes feature less densely packed bristles, which makes it easier for the bristles to bend during brushing. That’s gentler on the teeth and gums. The Cleveland Clinic recommends changing a toothbrush every three to four months, but more frequent changing may necessary if the brush becomes damaged. In such instances, replace the brush immediately. When brushing, do so gently to avoid aggravating the gums. Heavy brushing can lead to a receding gumline, which can expose the roots and lead to increased oral sensitivity.

· Floss daily. The Mayo Clinic urges individuals to clean between their teeth each day. Traditional floss, floss picks, a water flosser, and other products help to remove plaque and trapped food particles from between the teeth that a toothbrush cannot reach. If such particles remain between the teeth, people may be at elevated risk for cavities, gum disease and/or bad breath.

· Avoid sugary foods and beverages. The World Health Organization notes that consumption of free sugars is a major risk factor for tooth decay and cavities. Consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages like sodas and foods that are high in sugars should be greatly limited, if not avoided entirely.

Some simple daily steps can help people protect their oral health over the long haul.