Easter Egg Coloring Tips

Many families will soon be partaking in a springtime tradition that has spanned generations: coloring Easter eggs.

While eggs once symbolized fertility and rebirth in Pagan celebrations, they have since come to be associated with Christianity. History.com says eggs historically were not allowed to be eaten during the 40 days of Lent. Subsequently, they were painted and decorated to mark the end of penance and enjoyed as a treat on Easter Sunday. Britannica also notes that the egg has come to represent the tomb Christ escaped, much like a chick breaks out of its shell.

Although it may seem like coloring Easter eggs already is a relatively simple project, there are steps that can simplify the process and make eggs more unique.

· Remove eggs from the refrigerator. Prior to dyeing eggs, bring them to room temperature by removing them from the fridge about 20 minutes before it’s time to start boiling. This minimizes the chances that the egg shells will crack.

· Use a pin. Poking a tiny hole into the large ends of the eggs before boiling can release the air pressure inside and prevent the eggs from bursting during boiling.

· Keep vinegar on hand. Vinegar is the key to vibrant eggs because it acts as a mordant, which helps the dye bond to the shell. Without vinegar, the egg colors will be pale.

· Use a whisk. Instead of potentially breaking eggs when dropping them into dye with fingers or spoons, place the egg inside the wires of a kitchen whisk.

· Use protective gear. Children tend to get messy when coloring eggs. Make sure they are dressed in clothes that can get splattered. Also, wearing kitchen dishwashing gloves or latex gloves will keep hands from being stained by dye. Cover tables or counters with a water-resistant sheet or tablecloth to further prevent staining.

· Experiment with different dyeing methods. Wrap rubber bands or string around the eggs before dipping to create geometric shapes and white lines. For a soft, marbled look, mix dye in a tray with shaving cream and roll the egg through. For a speckled appearance, place eggs in a container with dry rice and drops of dye and then shake.

· Create a drying station. Letting eggs dry on a paper towel or newspaper can contribute to smears and white spots. Instead, poke flat-head pins into a foam board. Rest the eggs on the pins while they dry.

· Create some sheen. When the eggs are completely dry, rubbing them with a drop of vegetable oil on a cloth will shine them up nicely.

Eggs are a traditional component of Easter festivities and decor. A few easy tweaks can make the process go more smoothly and result in vivid and creative eggs.