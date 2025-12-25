The holiday season is often characterized as the most festive time of year, and for good reason. Social schedules tend to be especially busy come the holiday season, when friends gather for nights out on the town and families reunite in the homes of welcoming hosts.

Celebrations are certainly on the mind between late November and early January, and many people like to toast this festive time of year with a cocktail. Perhaps no cocktail is a bigger part of holiday celebrations than eggnog, which is quite popular come December but not typically consumed throughout the rest of the year. This season’s celebrations might not be the same without eggnog, and amateur mixologists can keep that in mind and whip up this recipe for “Eggnog Christmas Milk Cocktail With Cinnamon” courtesy of Lines+Angles.

Eggnog Christmas Milk Cocktail with Cinnamon

Makes 2 servings

2 ounces dark rum

2 ounces brandy

1 cup eggnog

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground star anise

1/2 teaspoon demerara sugar

2 sticks cinnamon, for garnish

2 pods star anise, for garnish

Shortbread cookies, for garnish and to serve (optional)

1. Mix the rum, brandy and eggnog in a cocktail shaker with ice.

2. Add the nutmeg, cinnamon, ground star anise and sugar to a small plate. Wet the rim of a glass with rum. Roll the rim of the glass in the spices.

3. Strain the eggnog mixture between the two glasses. Garnish with cinnamon sticks, star anise pods and festive shortbread cookies if desired.