Enjoy a Safe and Fun Labor Day

Residents of the United States and Canada celebrate Labor Day or Labour Day each September on the first Monday of the month to acknowledge the contributions of each nation’s workers. The holiday can be traced to the late nineteenth century, when labor activists campaigned for a federal holiday to recognize hardworking employees and their accomplishments.

Although the holiday originally was crafted by the labor movement, not much labor occurs on Labor Day each year. Rather, Labor Day is a time when most workers enjoy a well-deserved day off, and various recreational events take place. Individuals can explore these tips to enjoy a memorable, fun and safe Labor Day.

Grilling Time

Grilling is a centerpiece of many Labor Day celebrations. Although guests may look forward to familiar fare, such as burgers and hot dogs, introducing some interesting menu items into the mix can elevate the event even further. Explore options with seafood and vegetables or even experiment with different flavor profiles. Replace chicken with shrimp on kabobs or swap beef for lamb in burgers for even more variety.

When grilling, always emphasize safety. Never leave the grill unattended, and ensure that the grill is located away from the main action and far enough from the house so that nothing will catch fire.

Factor in Traffic

Traffic is a common complaint during the summer, but especially during holiday weekends. AAA booking data showed overall domestic travel over Labor Day weekend 2024 was up 9 percent compared to the year prior. In many locations, Labor Day is the last hurrah before school begins, so roadways tend to be congested. The transportation data experts at INRIX recommend car travelers avoid the afternoon and early evening hours of Thursday and Friday, as those times tend to be the busiest. Leaving early on Thursday or Friday or departing on Saturday afternoon will help travelers avoid most traffic and begin their weekends less stressed. Plus, drivers are less likely to drive aggressively when they build in a time buffer.

Head to the Water

Water sports, boating, swimming, and other water-based activities are entertaining ideas for Labor Day. Life jackets are essential on boats and other watercraft, and inexperienced swimmers may want to wear them as well. Everyone should avoid alcohol consumption while boating or swimming. Try to stick to areas that have lifeguards on duty.

Firework Smarts

Fireworks can cap off a summer of fun. Instead of lighting fireworks at home, head to an event organized by pyrotechnics experts for the safest situation. Pets can become skittish during loud noises associated with fireworks, so keep them indoors in a quiet room where they can remain calm and are less likely to run away and get lost outdoors.

Labor Day tends to be summer’s curtain call. Make the most of it this year, but remember to always play it safe.