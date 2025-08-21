Expenses To Expect Upon Buying A Home

Homeownership is often characterized as a fulfillment of a dream. Indeed, many homeowners feel their ability to buy a home is a reflection of their discipline and commitment to saving money. That discipline and dedication can set homeowners up for long-term financial health, providing a unique sense of security along the way. First-time home buyers may not know what to expect upon buying a home, and since each home is unique, it’s impossible for even long-time homeowners to say with certainty exactly how things will unfold once those new to home ownership get the keys to their first house. Various expenses might be the only common variable when it comes to homeownership, and some of those expenses may surprise first-time buyers. With that in mind, the following are some expenses first-time buyers can expect once their offers are accepted.

Down Payment

Conventional wisdom long suggested home buyers should submit a down payment of at least 20 percent of the overall purchase price upon buying a home. Buyers who want to follow that advice would need a down payment of $80,000 when buying a $400,000 home. But many home buyers now submit down payments considerably less than 20 percent, particularly in the modern real estate market, which is characterized by high prices and low inventory. The lower the down payment, the higher your monthly mortgage payment will be, so it’s best to save as much as possible toward a down payment.

Primary mortgage insurance (PMI)

Buyers who cannot come up with a down payment of 20 percent or more will have to pay for primary mortgage insurance, which is typically a set fee that is incorporated into the mortgage payment each month. PMI fees are typically waived once the balance on the mortgage reaches 79 percent or less of the purchase price, though some lenders may waive PMI prior to that if the value of the home increases considerably before the loan balance reaches the predetermined marker.

Closing Costs

The amount of closing costs varies widely depending on a host of variables, but Bankrate.com notes it’s not uncommon for these costs to come in at somewhere between 2 and 5 percent of the loan principal. Closing costs must be paid no later than when the sale becomes official and buyers sign on the (many) dotted lines. Application and credit fees, title fees, underwriting fees, appraisal fees, and transfer tax are among the various fees that fall under the umbrella of closing costs.

Moving

It’s also important that first-time home buyers budget for moving costs. Moving costs vary and may depend on how much buyers already own and how far they’re moving. The home renovation experts at Angi estimate that local moves typically cost somewhere between $883 and $2,568, while long-distance moves may run buyers anywhere from $2,700 to $10,000 or more.

These costs are some of the upfront fees aspiring homeowners can expect when buying a home. Long-term costs, including homeowners’ insurance (which is separate from PMI), property taxes, homeowners’ association fees, and maintenance are some additional expenses buyers can plan for as they try to determine their home buying budgets.