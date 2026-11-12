Winter has its share of devotees, but warmer times of year like, spring, summer and fall tend to entice people to spend more time outdoors than they might spend once temperatures dip below 40°F. As fall winds down and winter draws closer, people who love to spend time outdoors can look to these quintessential autumn activities to engage their love of the outdoors before temperatures drop.

Farm-based Fun

Late fall may no longer qualify as picking season for people who love to pick their own fruits, but come late October and November there’s still plenty of fun to be had down on the farm. Farms run the gamut from apple-picking paradises to spots tailor-made for wine enthusiasts, and these spots tend to feature lots of entertainment throughout fall. Hayrides, live music, tours of the grounds, and food and wine tastings are just some examples of farm-based fun that make for great ways to enjoy the welcoming weather of mid- to late-fall.

Hiking

There may be no more beautiful time of year than fall to spend a day hiking through the woods. The color palette come fall is loaded with bright reds, seasonal orange and splashes of yellow. The lower temperatures of fall invite scores of outdoor enthusiasts to don their hiking boots and spend a day snaking their way through wooded areas that range from simple and kid-friendly trails to more challenging hikes designed for seasoned hikers. Trails may be covered in snow in just a few short weeks, making mid- to late-fall an ideal time to soak in these stunning sights before the leaves fall.

Festivals

Fall is festival season in many areas, with scores of locales hosting seasonal events like days celebrating a town and Oktoberfest gatherings. Days devoted to towns often feature local vendors like restaurants, wineries and breweries and plenty of kid-friendly fun like bounce houses and sports clinics. As the season progresses, keep an eye out for popular Oktoberfest events that celebrate Bavarian culture and offer locals a chance to cut a rug and enjoy some hearty cuisine. As October draws to a close, Halloween festivals can make for a fun and costumed day out.

Football

Sports fans know football season kicks into high gear come October, when high school, college and professional teams all take to the gridiron each weekend. Those with no intention of spending a day combating winter winds in the bleachers can take in a football game each mid- to late-fall before the mercury drops. Be sure to up the entertainment value by tailgating with friends and fellow fans prior to kickoff.

Mid- to late-fall is a great time to enjoy the great outdoors. A little fresh air before the mercury dips below freezing is a great way to spend weekend afternoons.