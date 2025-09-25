Fall Hiking Tips

Fall hiking can be a unique and exciting experience. Thanks to the vibrant foliage, crisp air and smaller crowds than might be around during summer, fall is a prime time to lace up one’s boots and hit the trails.

Beyond the opportunity to check out the amazing foliage displays synonymous with this time of year, spending time outdoors in fall provides various health benefits. According to UAB Medical West, some benefits of hiking include improved mental well-being, enhanced balance and improved muscle strength.

As with any hiking trip, it is key to plan ahead to enjoy a safe and enjoyable adventure this fall.

· Layer your clothing. Fall weather can be unpredictable and dramatic temperature fluctuations can occur between morning and afternoon. The trick is layering clothing to provide comfort and safety. Start with a moisture-wicking base layer, add an insulating layer like fleece for warmth, and top it with a waterproof and windproof outer shell. Then you can adjust your clothing as conditions change.

· Wear proper footwear to ensure ample traction. Opt for sturdy hiking shoes or boots with significant ankle support and excellent traction. Fallen leaves and rain or early-season ice can make paths slippery. Waterproof footwear is highly recommended, especially if damp conditions are expected. Wool socks (not cotton) will wick away moisture and provide warmth even when damp. According to a study on mountain hiking in the Austrian Alps, 75 percent of fall accidents occur on descents, so having extra traction can help.

· Mind the daylight. As fall inches closer to winter, daylight hours diminish rapidly. It’s easy to underestimate how quickly dusk will arrive. Plan your route to account for your pace so you can be off the trail well before sunset. Pack a flashlight or headlamp just in case.

· Mind the habitat. Anytime you hike you should be mindful of the natural settings around you. Stick to the trails so you do not disturb delicate vegetation. Also, never feed wild animals. They can grow accustomed to an easy hand-out and lose their fear of humans, putting themselves at risk of harm. Remember to dispose of trash properly and always take out what you bring in.

· Stay fueled and hydrated. Despite the cooler temperatures of fall, dehydration may occur as the body loses fluid through exertion and respiration. Pack plenty of water and take sips regularly. Bring along energy-rich snacks like protein bars, trail mix and dried fruit to maintain energy levels throughout the excursion.

Fall hiking trips enable people to immerse themselves in the stunning beauty of the season while also getting some exercise and enjoying ample fresh air.