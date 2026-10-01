Family-Friendly Activities For Fall

Fall is a welcome season for many people. The cooler temperatures and still-ample sunlight mean there is plenty of time to enjoy the great outdoors even if summer has ended. Fall activities dot the calendar, with several different options for individuals and families to get involved.

According to Acenda Integrated Health, incorporating family time into a schedule is crucial for a child’s development. It’s also key to have time to get a break from busy schedules. Fall is a great time to do just that with these activities.

Apple-Picking

Few things are more refreshing than taking a bite out of an apple fresh off the tree. Orchards are bursting with apples this time of year, and an afternoon spent picking apples is a great way to spend time together.

Leaf Treasure Hunt

Everyone can head outdoors with a bag or basket to gather leaves. Look for the brightest color or the crunchiest leaf that can be found. The leaves can be pressed between wax paper to save them.

Fall Festivals

Outdoor festivals are ideal for families because they tend to feature crafts, food, music, and activities.

Fall Baking

Turn those plucked apples into pies or muffins, or use pumpkin and cinnamon to fill a home with delicious seasonal smells. Kids can help stir, pour and sprinkle ingredients.

Corn Maze

Corn mazes may be set up adjacent to pumpkin patches, so the family can pick out the perfect pumpkin to carve and then try to navigate the maze.

Spooky Walk

Halloween lands right in the heart of fall. Enjoy a walk through the neighborhood checking out people’s Halloween decorations. A night walk with flashlights to listen to the sounds of animals can be “scary” in its own right. Another idea is to go to a haunted house or walk sponsored by a school or amusement park.

Football

Enjoy a pick-up game of flag or touch football. It’s a great way to enjoy time outdoors and expend some physical activity.

Fall is a perfect time to enjoy family-friendly activities.