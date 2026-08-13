Fun Ways To Close Out Summer

After a few months of fun in the sun, it can be difficult to admit that summer will soon be over. Lazy, hazy days likely filled the calendar, with time spent poolside or at a beach.

Just because summer is winding down doesn’t mean that all the relaxing fun must cease. Families can extend the fun a little longer with these ideas that can help everyone ride the last of the summertime wave.

The Fair is in Town

The end of summer tends to be fair season. Fairs and carnivals offer an assortment of entertainment all under one roof (or tent). In fact, many people live a short drive away from a fairgrounds, and residents can check the schedule posted on a municipal website. Fairs also are commonly advertised in newspapers and on signage.

Fairs have rides, carnival games, livestock shows and contests, food on a stick, and musical performances. They can be ideal ways for families to find something fun everyone can enjoy.

Late-Season Vacation

When most families are gearing up to return to school and shopping for supplies and wardrobes, others may want to maximize the end of summer with a vacation. July tends to be a peak month for summer vacations. While August also is popular, prices and crowds tend to drop by late August, meaning families may be able to score good deals the longer they wait.

Local Summer

In many beach towns, the crowds thin considerably after the Labor Day holiday. And beach entry fees may be waived after Labor Day. Families needn’t say goodbye to seaside adventures just because the calendar flips from August to September. There are plenty of warm days still in store. In fact, waiting until the crowds dissipate can make local beach towns and amenities more enjoyable.

Camping Out

A movie under the stars followed by an evening of camping out in the backyard or a nearby campsite can be an ideal way to close out summer. Everyone can listen to those late-summer crickets singing their tunes while fireflies light up the sky. While sitting around a campfire or firepit, everyone can take turns sharing what they loved most about the summer and what they’re looking forward to doing in the weeks to come.

Summer may be singing a swan song, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had in the waning weeks of this popular and fun season.