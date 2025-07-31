Gear To Take For First Time Campers

The natural beauty of the great outdoors compels millions of people to incorporate nature into their daily routines. Whether it’s a morning walk around the neighborhood, an oceanfront weekend spent with toes in the sand or an afternoon lounging on a lake, there’s no shortage of ways to enjoy the great outdoors.

Camping is a wildly popular way for outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy nature. Spending daylight hours in a wooded area or forest may not be unusual for outdoor enthusiasts, but camping under the stars at night can be intimidating for first-timers accustomed to comfortable, climate-controlled bedrooms. The right gear can calm any nervousness first-time campers may have, and the following are some items to take along.

Tent

A tent is obviously a must-have when planning to spend the night under the stars. Shelter protects campers from the elements, insects and wildlife, so it’s imperative that first-time campers bring along enough tents to accommodate everyone on the trip. Novice campers may be overwhelmed by the assortment of options available when they look to buy a tent, so it’s best to visit a local outdoor retailer for advice. Share the specifics of the trip, including how long it will be and how many people will need to be accommodated. Such information will help to determine the best tent for your trip.

Sleeping Bag, Pad and Pillow

A sleeping bag is another necessity, but it’s also important to bring along a sleeping pad. Temperatures drop at night, so a well-insulated sleeping bag can keep campers warm at night. A multi-season sleeping bag can be an especially useful investment that helps campers prepare for fluctuating temperatures. No matter how comfortable a sleeping bag may seem, the hard ground does not typically increase the chances of a good night’s rest. That’s why a sleeping pad is vital, particularly for first-time campers unaccustomed to sleeping in anything other than a bed. Round out your sleeping must-haves by bringing along a pillow.

Chairs

Of course, camping trip comfort isn’t all about sleeping. A comfortable and foldable chair for everyone in the party is another essential. Chairs should be sturdy and ideally not too heavy, particularly if the campsite is a long walk from the car.

Kitchenware

Cooking is a fun part of camping, especially when campers remember to bring along the appropriate kitchenware. A camp stove with two burners can make it easy to whip up just about anything. A single burner stove might suffice for small camping parties, but the double burner stove enables cooking more than one item at once. In addition to a sturdy stove, bring alone some forks, knives and plates.

Bug spray

Bugs won’t get the hint that campers don’t want them around the campsite, so don’t forget to pack some bug spray to repel these unwanted guests.

Sunscreen

Even if you’re staying in a wooded area or forest with ample shade overhead, you’ll want to apply sunscreen to avoid skin damage. Even a mild sunburn can make sleeping in a tent for the first time more difficult, so apply sunscreen early and reapply as directed on the bottle.

Miscellaneous Items

Lighting to augment light coming from a campfire, toiletries to ensure bathroom breaks are as comfortable as possible, garbage bags and containers to secure trash and reduce the risk of attracting wildlife, and a few books or magazines to read while resting at the campsite are some additional items first-time campers won’t want to forget.

Camping is a fun activity that’s even more enjoyable when campers remember to pack the right gear.