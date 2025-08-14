Tailgating outside a stadium might not be as exciting as the game action once fans arrive at their seats. But tailgating is a big part of the game day fun.

Tailgating is as much about food as it is fun, as it’s great to share a few laughs around the grill with fellow fans. When grilling outside a stadium, pre-game prep work is best done at home. Such is the case with this recipe for “Grilled Chicken Kebabs with Grilled Corn on the Cob” from Lines+Angles. Traditional grilling fare like hamburgers and hot dogs may always have a place at a tailgate, but these chicken kebabs are perfect for those who want to try something unique the next time they host fellow fans outside the big game.

Grilled Chicken Kebabs with Grilled Corn on the Cob

Makes 4 servings

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts

6 tablespoons lemon juice

1/2 cup olive oil

2 teaspoons curry powder

1 tablespoon honey

Salt, to taste

Freshly cracked pepper, to taste

2 yellow bell peppers, rinsed, trimmed and cut into pieces

4 onions, peeled and quartered

12 mushrooms, cleaned and thickly sliced

Skewers; wooden or metal

Oil for grill grate

Grilled Corn on the Cob

4 ears corn, husks and silk removed

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1. Rinse the chicken under cold running water and pat dry with paper towels. Using a sharp knife, cut chicken into bite-size pieces. Place the chicken in a large resealable plastic storage bag.

2. In a small bowl, combine the lemon juice, olive oil, curry powder, honey, salt and pepper, whisking to blend. Pour the marinade into the plastic storage bag with chicken and add peppers and onions. Seal bag securely; squeeze the bag several times to thoroughly coat the chicken and vegetables. Refrigerate for at least one hour.

3. When ready to cook, prepare grill for direct grilling. Preheat to high.

4. Thread chicken and vegetables on the skewers, dividing chicken and vegetables evenly. Brush the grill grate with oil. Place kebabs on hot grate and grill until cooked, 3 to 4 minutes on each side. When done, the chicken will be firm to the touch and turn white.

5. Transfer kebabs to serving dish and serve with grilled corn.

For Grilled Corn on the Cob:

Brush the prepared corn with olive oil and season to taste with salt and pepper. Watching carefully, grill for about 5 minutes, turning occasionally, until done.