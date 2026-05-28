Grilling enthusiasts are always on the lookout for something new to cook over an open flame. While traditional staples like steaks, hamburgers and hot dogs will never lose their favor among lovers of grilled food, expanding one’s grilling repertoire can open doors to new flavors and ensure meal time is always something to look forward to.

Fans of foods cooked over an open flame who want to try something new and flavorful can try this recipe for “Grilled Pork and Mango Kebabs With Chili Sauce” courtesy of Lines+Angles.

Grilled Pork and Mango Kebabs With Chili Sauce

Makes 4 Servings

For the chili sauce:

1/2 cups rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon fish sauce

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon caster sugar

2 red chilies, sliced

For the kebabs:

2 tablespoons whole grain mustard

1 cup pineapple juice

1 lime, juiced

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black peppercorns

1 1/4 pound pork tenderloin, trimmed of silver skin and cut into chunks

1 large ripe mango

Olive oil, for brushing

1 handful small mint leaves

1. For the chili sauce: Whisk together all the ingredients for the chili sauce in a small saucepan. Warm over a low heat, stirring until the sugar and salt have dissolved. Set aside until needed.

2. For the kebabs: Preheat a grill to a moderately hot temperature.

3. Stir together the mustard, pineapple juice, lime juice, salt, and pepper in a large mixing bowl. Add the pork, stir well to coat, and set aside until the grill is preheated.

4. In the meantime, halve and pit the mango. Cut away the skin before cutting the flesh into cubes.

5. Thread the pork onto the skewers, alternating with the mango flesh. Brush the grates of the grill with some olive oil.

6. Lay the kebabs onto the grill and leave to cook, turning occasionally, until the pork and mango are lightly charred all over, about 8 to 10 minutes.

7. Remove from the grill to a plate and let rest for 5 minutes, covered loosely with aluminum foil.

8. Scatter with mint leaves and serve with the chili sauce on the side.