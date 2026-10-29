Halloween is a wildly popular holiday, and that popularity extends to adults as well as kids. Halloween parties dot many a social schedule come late October, and parties mean food. While it’s customary to indulge in a few candied treats on Halloween, adults may want something with a little nutritional value as well. This “Halloween Dip With Carrots and Canapes” from Lines+Angles can make the perfect homemade party offering this Halloween.

Halloween Dip With Carrots and Canapes

Makes 4 servings

For the dip:

3 large avocados, halved, pitted, peeled and diced

1 garlic clove, minced

1 lime, juiced

1 dash Tabasco® sauce

1/2 cup sour cream

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 small handful cilantro, finely chopped

To serve:

6 large carrots

1/2 cup sour cream

1 handful stuffed olives, sliced

1 handful seedless red grapes, sliced

5 slivered almonds

1. For the dip: Mash together avocado, garlic, lime juice, Tabasco®, sour cream, salt, and pepper in a serving bowl until smooth.

2. Stir in chopped cilantro. Cover and chill until ready to serve.

3. To serve: Peel and cut two carrots into thick coins. Top with sour cream and then olive and grape slices.

4. Cut the remaining carrots into finger shapes. Use a paring knife to shave down their ends into nail beds. Make a thin incision at the end of the nail beds and slide a slivered almond into them to mimic fingernails.

5. Serve finger carrots in the prepared avocado dip with the carrot coins on the side.