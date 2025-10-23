Cooler temperatures are on the horizon, which means soups will be back on the menu in full force. A filling soup can be the ideal meal when the mercury drops, particularly when it incorporates fall flavors and ingredients.
This “Hearty Sweet Potato Soup” was inspired by Ethiopian spices and it incorporates layers of flavor with a base of earthy sweet potatoes. It’s thick enough to be a meal, and pairs well with fresh, crunchy bread. Try it, courtesy of “Rainbow Bowls” (Sourcebooks) by Niki Webster.
Hearty Sweet Potato Soup
Serves 2 to 4
1 red onion, roughly chopped
1 teaspoon olive oil, plus extra for drizzling
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon berbere spice mix
3 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and chopped into small cubes
5 cups vegetable stock
3 tablespoons sun-dried tomato purée
Pinch of chili flakes (optional)
Sea salt and black pepper
Toppings:
Handful of canned (drained) chickpeas, butter beans or red kidney beans
Toasted seeds or dukkah
2 to 3 tablespoons coconut cream
- Add the onion to a large pan with the olive oil and sauté for 10 minutes on a low heat. Add the spices and garlic and fry for a further few minutes.
- Next, add the sweet potato cubes, vegetable stock, sun-dried tomato purée and chili flakes (if using), cover and simmer for 20 minutes on a low heat until the sweet potato is tender. Season well.
- Turn off the heat and blitz until smooth using an immersion blender. Ladle into serving bowls and top with the chickpeas, seeds, coconut cream, and a drizzle of olive oil.
