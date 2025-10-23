Cooler temperatures are on the horizon, which means soups will be back on the menu in full force. A filling soup can be the ideal meal when the mercury drops, particularly when it incorporates fall flavors and ingredients.

This “Hearty Sweet Potato Soup” was inspired by Ethiopian spices and it incorporates layers of flavor with a base of earthy sweet potatoes. It’s thick enough to be a meal, and pairs well with fresh, crunchy bread. Try it, courtesy of “Rainbow Bowls” (Sourcebooks) by Niki Webster.

Hearty Sweet Potato Soup

Serves 2 to 4

1 red onion, roughly chopped

1 teaspoon olive oil, plus extra for drizzling

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon berbere spice mix

3 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and chopped into small cubes

5 cups vegetable stock

3 tablespoons sun-dried tomato purée

Pinch of chili flakes (optional)

Sea salt and black pepper

Toppings:

Handful of canned (drained) chickpeas, butter beans or red kidney beans

Toasted seeds or dukkah

2 to 3 tablespoons coconut cream