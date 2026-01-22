Homemade Chicken Soup

Cold and flu season arrives each year. Though there might be little people can do to avoid catching a cold or coming down with the flu, certain approaches can make it easier to get through a bout with either illness. Flu vaccinations have been found to lessen the severity of infection with the influenza virus, while rest and plenty of fluids can help reduce the length of time a cold puts people out of commission.

Knowing what to eat when combatting a cold and the flu also can help people treat each virus. Chicken soup has long been a go-to when fighting a cold, and this recipe for “Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup” from Lines+Angles makes a worthy addition to anyone’s cold- and flu-flighting culinary repertoire.

Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup

Makes 8 servings

1 3 1/2-pound whole chicken

10 cups low-sodium chicken broth

8 carrots, peeled and sliced

6 stalks celery, trimmed and sliced

3 onions, peeled and sliced

2 cloves of garlic, peeled and minced

8 sprigs fresh parsley

2 sprigs fresh thyme

1 bay leaf

2 tablespoons butter

Salt, to taste

Freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

12 ounces wide egg noodles

For the chicken stock:

1. Rinse the chicken inside and out under cold running water. Place the chicken in a large pot, set over medium heat and add the chicken broth. Add 1/4 of the carrots, 1/3 of the celery and 1/3 of the onions. Add the garlic, 2 sprigs parsley, thyme, bay leaf and enough water to just cover the chicken. Bring broth to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for about 1 1/4 hours, or until chicken is very tender, skimming any foam from the surface of the broth.

2. Remove chicken from broth and place in a colander to drain and cool. Strain the broth through a very fine mesh strainer into a large, clean soup pot. Discard the vegetables used to flavor the stock.

For the soup:

1. Skim any fat off the top of the strained broth.

2. Remove and discard the skin and bones from the chicken and cut the meat into bite-sized pieces; set aside.

3. Melt the butter in a large Dutch oven set over medium heat. Add the remaining carrots, celery and onions and cook for about 7 minutes or until the onions are translucent. Add the chicken pieces and chicken stock, season with salt and pepper. Bring soup to a simmer and cook for about 30 minutes or until the vegetables are tender.

4. Chop the remaining parsley; add the parsley and egg noodles, stirring frequently. Cook for 8 to 10 additional minutes or until the noodles are tender.

5. Ladle into soup bowls and serve hot.