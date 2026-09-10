How To Commit To Service This September 11

The terrorist attacks on the United States on September 11, 2001, were tragic. But the resolve shown in the aftermath of the attacks, and the efforts of countless individuals who did whatever they could to help the victims of the attacks, showcased the best of humanity during some of the darkest days in world history.

Both the United States and Canada honor the efforts of those who sought to assist victims on 9/11 with national days of service. The September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance is officially recognized in the United States, while Canadians recognize a National and Provincial Day of Service on 9/11. Residents of each country are encouraged to honor first responders during these days of service, and also encouraged to engage in charitable work and good deeds. As the world prepares for the 25th anniversary of September 11, 2001, those who want to honor the legacy of the countless individuals who served in the aftermath of the attacks can do so in numerous ways.

· Become a volunteer first responder. First responders embodied the resolve and heroism that marked the response to the terror attacks of September 11. Volunteering as a local first responder in your community is a great way to honor the legacy of those who perished on 9/11 and the efforts of others who continued to serve in the aftermath of the attacks. Many local communities rely on volunteers to serve as emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and firefighters, and joining such organizations is a great way to make an impact this September 11 and beyond.

· Donate to local first responder organizations. If you can’t volunteer with a local first responder organization, then offering financial support to such groups might be the next best way to express your appreciation for their efforts. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, emergency medical services are rarely classified as “essential services.” Though that varies by community, EMS groups that rely on volunteers are likely underfunded, and the same may be true of local fire services. By supporting such groups with financial donations, donors can ensure the selfless men and women who volunteer in their communities have the equipment they need to stay safe and save lives.

· Work with 9/11 Meal Packs. On September 11, 2026, companies across the United States are uniting for the largest single-day meal pack in history. Efforts in more than 50 cities across the U.S. are aspiring to pack 20 million meals for families in need. Roughly 50,000 volunteers are needed to meet that goal, and individuals can learn more at 911day.org/meal-packs/. Similar packing activities in Canada are sponsored by GlobalMedic and Food Banks Canada, and Canadians are urged to contact those organizations about events on September 11.

· Volunteer to help educate young people. As many as 100 million Americans and roughly 7.5 million Canadians were not alive on September 11, 2001. As communities commemorate the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, adults who were alive on that day can help to educate young people about the events of September 11, the aftermath of the attacks, and other notable details that people who were not alive on 9/11 may not know.

September 11 is recognized as a day of service in the United States and Canada. Giving back is a great way to honor the legacy of those who lost their lives and the millions more who served in the aftermath of the attacks.