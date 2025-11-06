Hunting Season Safety Tips

Hunting is a popular pastime across North America. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) reports there were 14.4 million hunters across the United States in 2022, noting those hunters spent a total of $42.5 billion. According to Statistics Canada, Canadians spent $678.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 on hunting, fishing and camping equipment. The B.C. Wildlife Federation found there were 1.27 million hunters in Canada in 2019.

Hunting is a popular way to enjoy the outdoors and is a carefully monitored activity that places strict limits on game collected. Safety protocols must be followed when hunting. The following guidelines can help hunters and non-hunters remain safe.

Ensure You Can Be Seen

Visibility is essential during hunting season. Wearing blaze orange can help minimize the chances of anyone being mistaken for game animals. Deer are not color-blind, but they lack the ability to distinguish colors like red and orange from green and brown, says the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife. Wearing blaze orange will not make hunters stand out to deer, but it can make them visible to other hunters.

Be Safe in Tree Stands

Perching above the landscape can give hunters a clear view of game below. Permanent tree stands are more likely to deteriorate over time due to the weather; hunters should use temporary tree stands only for the season. Falls tend to be the most common cause of injuries, notes the Mayo Clinic Health Systems. Hunters should pay attention to their surroundings to avoid being startled by animals while in tree stands. Also, checking equipment and using safety belts can help prevent falls. The average fall from a tree stand is 15 feet.

Acknowledge Your Own Physical Limitations

Activities inherent to hunting, which include walking over rough terrain, carrying and shooting a rifle and dragging an animal carcass push the body to work harder. This may increase the risk of heart attack in people unaccustomed to strenuous exercise. Take frequent breaks, and hunters may want to go out in pairs so that someone can call for help or administer first aid or CPR, if necessary.

Dress Accordingly

In addition to wearing blaze orange, hunters should be dressed for the weather to avoid frostbite and hypothermia. Layering clothing can be helpful, as layers can be taken off or added to stay comfortable.

Be Sure of Your Target

The FWS advises certifying a target before taking a shot. This can help ensure people, pets or other animals are not in the line of fire.

Recognize Hunting Seasons and Lands

Non-hunters must practice safety during hunting season as well, even if they are not participating. FWS advises nature lovers to learn where and when hunting is taking place and plan recreational activities based on this information. Staying out of designated hunting areas is essential. It’s also important for non-hunters to choose bright clothing to be visible when in the woods. A brightly colored bandana or piece of fabric tied around a dog’s neck will help to protect the animal. Sticking to trails also improves the safety of the public and will reduce the likelihood of entering designated hunting areas.

Treat Every Firearm As if it is Loaded

Hunters should treat every firearm as if it is loaded. The muzzle should be pointed in a safe direction, and the only time a finger should be on the trigger is when one is ready to shoot. Never assume a firearm is unloaded.

Fall is prime season for hunting, and hunters and non-hunters can benefit from a refresher course in hunting safety.