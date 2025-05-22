Ideal Foods For A Memorial Day Barbecue

Though Memorial Day precedes the summer solstice by several weeks, the three-day weekend in late May is widely viewed as the unofficial start of summer. Backyard barbecues have become a popular way to celebrate Memorial Day weekend, and all eyes tend to be on the grill once a party kicks off.

Food is indeed a big component of Memorial Day weekend. A 2024 survey from the market research experts at Numerator found that 52 percent of Memorial Day celebrants intended to grill or barbecue at home during the holiday weekend. Hosts likely recognize that guests will expect to eat during a backyard barbecue, and the following are some ideal dishes to offer this Memorial Day weekend.

Salads

Weather is unpredictable, but conditions tend to be warm in many parts of the country by Memorial Day weekend. That means some guests will be looking for lighter fare that won’t make them feel too sluggish in the late-spring sun. Salads can fit the bill for hungry guests who want to satisfy their cravings without feeling bloated. Tri-color pasta salad, antipasto and tossed salad make for great appetizers that pack a nutritional punch as well. Of course, don’t forget staples like macaroni and potato salad, which are often best served alongside grilled fare.

Smoked Foods

Smoking meats has become wildly popular in recent years. A 2024 report from Research and Markets indicated that the global markets for smoker grills is projected to increase from $6.8 billion in 2023 to $9.3 billion in 2030. Memorial Day weekend barbecue hosts can consider the growing affinity for smoked foods and offer something up from their own smoker. There’s no shortage of foods that can be smoked, from whole chickens to brisket to desserts, and guests may appreciate a smoky taste of something different this Memorial Day weekend.

Hot dogs and Hamburgers

Though experimentation and unique offerings are sure to be appreciated, it’s also important to offer guests some traditional backyard barbecue staples. Perhaps nothing fits that bill better than hot dogs and hamburgers. A 2024 analysis of grocery store sales conducted by Upside found that sales of store-brand hot dog buns increase by 449 percent over Memorial Day weekend, even though hamburger bun sales make up more than half (54 percent) of all bun sales over the rest of the year. Hot dogs and Memorial Day weekend seem to go hand-in-hand, but that doesn’t mean a grill should go burger-free come this popular late-May holiday. Upside reports hamburger bun sales increase by 273 percent over Memorial Day weekend, proving hosts and guests really favor these staples when kicking off summer celebration season.

Water

It’s easy to overlook when the focus is on food, but water is a necessity at Memorial Day weekend barbecues. Water can help people remain hydrated and cool off if temperatures spike, and it also can help adults avoid overindulging in alcohol. The Numerator study found 76 percent of Memorial Day shoppers purchase beer over the weekend, and alcohol can lead to dehydration. Offering water can help guests remain hydrated and encourage responsible alcohol consumption.

Memorial Day weekend is a festive time, and backyard barbecue hosts can add to the fun by serving foods tailor-made for such celebrations.