Local Library Resources

Local libraries have a lot to offer. While the chance to borrow a great book free of charge is reason enough to visit a local library, libraries also offer a host of additional resources, some of which might surprise you.

Museum Passes

Some libraries allow residents with library cards to borrow passes for complimentary admission to popular museums and other cultural attractions. Museum entrance fees can be costly, so this benefit can provide ample cost savings, particularly for families with children who might otherwise need to purchase multiple passes for a single visit.

Park Passes

Library cardholders also might be eligible to borrow passes to state or national parks. Parks provide a unique way to experience local culture and the beauty of nature, so this is a benefit worth looking into for those who can’t get enough of the great outdoors.

Help with Forms or Registration

Many local libraries offer assistance to local residents looking for help with certain government forms or registrations, including passport applications or renewals. These programs can help residents navigate application processes that can be more complex and confusing than residents may realize.

Book Clubs

Books are arguably the most well-known offering available at local libraries, so it makes perfect sense that some facilities organize book clubs for local readers. Many host clubs for readers of all ages, and some may even host genre-specific clubs, meaning there might be a club for anyone, whether they’re avid fantasy fans, mystery devotees or students of sci-fi.

Streaming Content

Print books might be a specialty at local libraries, but many also offer cardholders access to movies or television shows via a streaming service like Kanopy. Audiobooks and e-books also may be available to borrow free of charge.

Professional Resources

Volunteers at local libraries may offer their professional services free of charge. Volunteers may be local residents with extensive experience in business who can help young professionals identify opportunities and how to make the most of them or assist established professionals brush up on their résumé-writing skills.

Board Games

If game night is a popular pastime in your household, then you might want to see if your local library allows cardholders to borrow games. Many provide such services, which can help ensure no two game nights are the same.

Local libraries offer books and much, much more, typically at no cost to cardholders.