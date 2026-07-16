Low-Cost Summer Entertaining

Summer is a season for entertaining. But as the cost of consumer goods and even necessities like food has risen in recent years, some people may be hosting a lot less often than they used to.

It’s important to keep in mind that memorable entertaining options are not only defined by cost. Sure that professional decorator or expensive catering service may be lavish, but it’s possible to host a gathering without putting a strain on your finances. Here are some strategies for budget-friendly summer entertaining.

Buffets and Bars

A complex, multi-course meal will be expensive, and some guests may even find it pretentious. Instead, reduce time spent in the kitchen and simplify meal service with buffet stations and food bars. Allow guests to customize their food with different toppings and ingredients, which can elevate even simple fare like tacos or burgers.

Signature Drinks

A full open bar is expensive. Keeping a few staples on hand, such as beer and red and white wine, should be sufficient. But hosts also can create a signature cocktail, make it in bulk and serve it in a pitcher. Spritzers also can stretch wine or liquor further because they are mixed with sparkling water. Remember to also make non-alcoholic offerings available. A pitcher of mineral water with fruit or cucumber slices is affordable and refreshing.

Affordable Atmosphere

There’s no need to hire a party planner to transform an entertaining space. Inexpensive tricks can go a long way. Lighting is important, and repurposed holiday lights or bistro lights will make the space intimate as the sun goes down. Even tea candles in scattered mason jars will create a relaxing ambiance. Utilize found items for decor, like seasonal fruits in a bowl for a vibrant centerpiece or clippings from the garden instead of costly bouquets picked up from the store.

Music

Music is an useful means to set the mood and help guests feel comfortable, while silent space can be austere and awkward. Hosts can curate a party playlist via a free or paid music app rather than spending money on live entertainment.

Encourage Contributions

As a party host or hostess, it’s tempting to want to do it all and take on all of the burden. But it’s alright and cost-effective to accept help when guests want to contribute. If friends express a desire to help, ask them to bring a side dish, a favorite beverage or a dessert to defray costs. .

Low-Cost Activities

Keeping guests occupied doesn’t have to be expensive. Pass around lyrics to songs so everyone can join in on a group karaoke session featuring familiar favorites like “Sweet Caroline” or Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” among others. Board games, lawn games like cornhole, or even card games are some additional low-cost options. Pool owners have an ultimate source of entertainment without any new expenses.

Entertaining during the summer doesn’t have to be expensive. By focusing on company, fun and casual food, hosts and their guests are likely to have a good time.