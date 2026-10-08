Outdoor entertaining spaces have come a long way over the last several decades. While a simple deck or patio might once have been the norm, outdoor entertaining spaces have now evolved into multi-purpose spaces featuring full kitchens, living rooms equipped with televisions, and areas to gather around a fireplace or built-in firepit.

While hardscaping garners considerable attention when planning an outdoor entertaining space, landscaping should not be overlooked. Many homeowners want to enjoy their outdoor entertaining spaces without having to spend too much time tending to the surrounding grounds, which can make these low-maintenance landscape features the perfect fit.

Native Plants

Native plants are low maintenance because they are naturally adapted to the local climate. That means homeowners won’t have to expend extra effort and energy watering plants or amending the soil. Non-native species may provide some bold colors, but that comes at the cost of additional maintenance. There’s also an environmental cost when planting non-native species, as the United States Environmental Protection Agency warns that non-native species typically displace natives, which can adversely affect the local ecosystem.

Perennials

Homeowners looking to accent their outdoor entertaining areas with flowers can choose perennials over annuals. Perennials live for three or more years, and some species can even live for a decade or more. While they might require some seasonal pruning, perennials will not need to be replanted each year like annuals.

Tolerant Plants

Plants that can tolerate the local climate generally fall under the native category. But it’s especially important that homeowners who don’t want to expend much effort on landscape maintenance look for plants that can tolerate drought. A recent study from researchers at UCLA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, and CIRES predict drought conditions will last longer, cover wider areas, and become more severe as the climate continues to warm. Drought-resistant plants may still require some watering if such predictions hold true. However, such plants will not require as much maintenance as those that are less equipped to handle drought. Homeowners who choose plants with drought-tolerance in mind won’t have to spend as much time watering and also can protect their financial investment.

Outdoor entertaining spaces are meant to be enjoyed. And homeowners may enjoy such spaces a lot more if they opt for low-maintenance landscape solutions.