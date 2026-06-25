Make the Most of a Visit to a Fair

It is fair and carnival season again. Fairs pop up across the country promising food, fun and fellowship. From big-name musical events to carnival rides to food on a stick, there is truly something for everyone in the family.

Attending a fair likely will be on the agendas of individuals and families who are looking to maximize summer. Here are some tips to make the most of these excursions.

· Check for deals. Fairs start advertising their dates weeks in advance. Participants should check websites or other avenues to see if there are any discounts for buying admission tickets ahead of time. Also, certain days or times may feature a lower price of admission, or there may be wristbands of family fun packs, so it helps to see if there are such offerings.

· Know before you go. Check the event’s website to find a schedule of activities, which vendors are available and any other pertinent information. This helps people plan their trips, particularly for multiday fairs or carnivals that may feature different events on different days.

· Budget accordingly for fun. A day at the fair for the family is likely to be expensive. From admission to parking to ride tickets to food, there are expenses at every turn. Bringing along extra cash is wise, as some vendors may not accept credit cards.

· Check the weather. An overcast or drizzly day may keep the crowds at bay and won’t make for a complete fair wash-out. However, fair-goers should always have an eye on the weather to plan their trips. Pouring rain may shut down many rides. Strong sun can beat down and make the day uncomfortable, so it may be best to arrive in the evening.

· Consider carpooling. Parking can be tricky at fairs, which tend to pop up in large, open fields on the outskirts of town. There may be extra fees to park, or the lot may be a significant distance from the entry. By carpooling, expenses can be reduced, and someone can drop off the passengers and then go park the car.

· The odds are against you. Playing a few fair games for fun is par for the course. But people should keep in mind that the odds of walking away with the grand prize are low. Set a budget cut-off for spending on carnival games; otherwise, a person may empty their wallets quickly.

· Check out the animals. Many fairs feature livestock exhibits or have petting zoos. These animals may be with farmers or agricultural students who can share some information.

· Try a new food. Food is one of the main attractions of these seasonal events. People shouldn’t be afraid to go out of their comfort zones and try something new or different. You also can keep food costs down by bringing snacks. Some events may have restrictions on which foods and beverages can be brought in. After all, food is a big moneymaker for fair organizers and vendors.

Fairs and carnivals are staples of summertime fun.