Mother’s Day is a day to celebrate the women who do so much for their children and their families without asking for anything in return. Dining out is a particularly popular way to fête Mom on Mother’s Day. Indeed, if Mom is the family cook, then a day off from preparing meals for the family can set a great tone for Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day is a popular day to dine out. In fact, the National Restaurant Association® noted that 28 percent of survey respondents planned to visit a restaurant for brunch on Mother’s Day. With so many people planning to enjoy a midday meal at restaurants Mom will love, it can be worth anyone’s while to consider a few Mother’s Day brunch pointers leading up to Mom’s big day.

Book a Reservation

The National Restaurant Association survey shows just how popular Mother’s Day brunches are, so it’s important that families book reservations well in advance of the holiday. Get a headcount of guests as early as possible and then start making calls to book a reservation at a spot Mom will love. The earlier you start, the more likely you are to get a table at an establishment Mom likes.

Peruse the Menu

It’s important that those tasked with planning a Mother’s Day brunch peruse the menu of each establishment under consideration, particularly if you’re looking at places the family has never patronized in the past. But it’s also important if you’re visiting one of Mom’s favorite haunts, as many establishments offer special prix fixe menus on Mother’s Day that do not necessarily feature the same dishes that are available the rest of the year. Peruse the menu to ensure there’s something on there Mom will love. It’s also important that families with young children confirm if a Mother’s Day brunch menu will include dishes for youngsters. Mom’s big day should be stress-free, but struggling to find something to eat for hungry youngsters to eat is sure to cause some anxiety.

Leave Plenty of Time to Get There

As noted, Mother’s Day is an especially busy day for restaurants, some of which may not hold reservations for long if guests do not arrive on time. It’s common practice to hold a reservation for up to 15 minutes, but that’s not necessarily a guarantee on a day as busy as Mother’s Day. Restaurants may be less amenable to holding reservations on a day like Mother’s Day that attracts lots of walk-in guests. To avoid missing out, be sure to leave plenty of time to arrive at the restaurant on time.

Emphasize a Fun Afternoon Out

Many restaurants are still confronting staffing shortages that started years ago. That can increase wait times for tables and meals on particularly busy days like Mother’s Day. Families are urged to focus on fun and avoid dwelling on issues like long waits for tables and food. Mom is more likely to have a fun and memorable day if families focus on fun instead of any inconveniences that might arise while out on the town.

Mother’s Day brunch is wildly popular. A few pointers can ensure Mom’s midday meal is especially memorable and enjoyable this Mother’s Day.