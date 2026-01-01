New Year’s Resolutions For Your Social Life

New Year’s resolutions tend to focus heavily on healthy aspirations. Each January, people from all walks of life express a desire to lose weight, exercise more, quit smoking, or get more sleep. However, that doesn’t mean that resolutions cannot involve fun with friends.

Resolutions that focus on improving social connections might be something to consider this year. Expanding your social life can prove beneficial, as strong social connections are important to maintaining cognitive health and emotional well-being. The following are some socially-minded resolutions.

Volunteer

One of the best ways to meet new people is to engage in activities that attract like-minded individuals. Volunteer activities are one avenue to explore. Volunteerism can start in schools, community centers, houses of worship, and elsewhere through the community.

Change Your Internal Narrative

Sometimes people have a hard time making friends simply because they have preconceived notions or place judgments on those around them. Judging others can be detrimental to establishing relationships. Changing how you view others can help.

Join a Social App

Whether it is to meet new friends or potential romantic partners, now may be the time to put yourself out there. Apps that promote personal relationships help people vet individuals so they’re not walking into situations completely unaware. Pew Research says 53 percent of people under the age of 30 report having used a dating site or app, and the popular app Meetup boasts 60 million members.

Try New Activities

If you’ve been meaning to learn how to brew your own beer or create acrylic art craft projects, now is the time to dive in. Engaging in new hobbies and activities puts you in touch with other people, which can help foster new friendships.

Practice Active Listening

Resolving to make established relationships more secure may come down to listening better. Too often people are harried and rushed and may miss key signals a partner or friend is giving them. By slowing down and listening, while also trying to see the situation through another’s eyes, you can strengthen connections.

Host a Gathering

Make time on the calendar to hang out with others. If you don’t make an effort to get together, you can’t expect others to want to do the same. Sometimes you have to take the lead to create social situations and gatherings.

Resolutions to revitalize your social life can make for a great start to a new year.