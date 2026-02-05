Nutritious Snacks Kids Will Love

Medical professionals note the important role parents can play in helping children build healthy relationships with food. That assistance can begin at an early age so kids get the nutrients they need and learn to enjoy healthy, whole foods. Offering children two or three items at snack time helps them feel in charge of their food decisions, and could set them on a path to lifelong health.

Snack time can be particularly tough for parents, as children may resist anything that isn’t potato chips or other foods that do not boast a strong nutritional profile. But many snack foods are both flavorful and nutritious, and parents can offer such items when kids get between-meal hunger pangs.

Fun Snacks

Pairing creative presentation with healthy foods often encourages children to try new things. Consider these options for snacks that elevate the fun factor.

· “Ants on a log”: Parents may have come across these tasty snacks as requests from teachers or at preschool snack time. They’re essentially celery sticks filled with cream cheese, peanut butter or seed butter, and topped with raisins.

· Fruit kabobs: Foods on sticks are easy for young hands to grasp. Using blunt wooden skewers, adults can thread grapes, melon chunks, strawberries, granola bar pieces, and maybe marshmallows. The kabobs can be served with a yogurt dip.

· Smoothies: Smoothies are a great option that blend fruits and vegetables into something that may be more palatable to youngsters. Parents can take this snack one step further by freezing the smoothie batter into popsicle molds to create a refreshing dessert.

Quick Snacks

Having quick snacks at the ready is essential when hungry kids are around. Children may be more inclined to eat a few smaller meals and snacks than three big meals as they go about their days.

· Cheese sticks: Prepackaged, low-fat cheese sticks or cheese slices are a protein-rich snack that kids can help themselves to when they get hungry between meals. Cheese also can be paired with apple slices or whole wheat crackers.

· Parfaits: Let children create their own yogurt “sundaes” with their favorite ingredients. Have plenty of toppings on hand that can be added to plain or vanilla flavored yogurt, such as berries, bananas, chia seeds, nuts, and granola.

· Hummus: Blended chickpeas can be seasoned with an array of flavors to create hummus varieties kids love. Mixing cocoa powder and honey into hummus also can create a “dessert” hummus that goes well with graham cracker dippers.

Kids might demand less healthy fare at snack time. However, parents can stay a nutritious course and offer many healthy and flavorful alternatives to potato chips.