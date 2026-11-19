Offer Something New at Thanksgiving Dinner This Year
November 19, 2026 | Recipes, Food, Cooking, Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving dinner offers a lot to look forward to. The unofficial kickoff to the holiday season, Thanksgiving is a chance for families and friends to get together, watch some football and, of course, share a delicious meal.
Food is a focal point on Thanksgiving. Turkey is the traditional centerpiece, but side dishes garner their share of the glory, too. Stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetable casseroles, and more have a way of finding their ways onto the Thanksgiving menu. But hosts looking to offer something a little less traditional and more unique can look to this delicious recipe for “Stuffed Zucchini” from Lines+Angles.
Stuffed Zucchini
Makes 6 servings
6 medium zucchini, washed and ends trimmed
3 cups butter cracker crumbs, crumbled
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, plus extra to sprinkle
1 small onion, peeled and minced
3 tablespoons minced fresh parsley, plus extra for garnish
Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1 teaspoon salt
2 eggs, beaten
2 tablespoons butter
15 ounces canned diced tomatoes, drained well
1. Preheat oven to 350° F.
2. Cut zucchini in half lengthwise; scoop pulp out with a spoon. Place zucchini shells in a large baking pan.
3. In a large bowl, combine zucchini pulp, cracker crumbs, cheese, onion, parsley, salt, pepper, and the beaten eggs. Fill zucchini shells with mixture; dot with butter and spoon tomatoes over the filling. Sprinkle with additional Parmesan cheese and bake for 30 to 35 minutes. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve.
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