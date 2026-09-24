Pizza is among the most popular foods in many areas across the globe. Indeed, few people have likely had a slice of pizza and not wanted to have another at some in the near or distant future.

Versatility of ingredients has undoubtedly contributed to the popularity of pizza. People can now enjoy pizza with a wide range of toppings. Homemade pizza has also become a staple in many households, and this Lines+Angles recipe for “Pizza With Peppers, Tomatoes, Onions, and Prosciutto” features an array of tasty toppings.

Pizza With Peppers, Tomatoes, Onions, and Prosciutto

Makes 4 servings

For the crust:

1/2 teaspoon Instant Or Active Dry Yeast

3/4 cups warm water

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

5 tablespoons good-quality olive oil, plus extra for the bowl and as needed

For the pizza toppings:

2 tablespoons good-quality olive oil

2 red bell peppers, rinsed, seeded, and cut into thin strips

2 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes, rinsed, trimmed, and halved

1 red onion, peeled and sliced into wedges

Parmesan cheese, grated

1 1/3 cups fresh mozzarella cheese, thinly sliced or crumbled

12 slices Prosciutto, thinly sliced

Fresh basil, rinsed and chopped, to taste

3 sprigs fresh oregano, rinsed and leaves chopped

Salt, to taste

Freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

For the crust:

1. Sprinkle yeast over warm water. Let stand for 5 minutes.

2. In the bowl of a standing mixer, combine flour and salt. With the mixer running on low speed (with paddle attachment), drizzle in olive oil until incorporated with flour. Pour in yeast mixture and mix until the dough comes together in a sticky ball.

3. Coat a separate mixing bowl lightly with olive oil. Form the dough into a smooth ball, place the dough in the bowl and toss to coat dough in olive oil. Cover the bowl tightly with plastic wrap and set aside to rise for at least 1 to 2 hours.

4. Preheat oven to 450 F. Lightly oil a pizza pan.

5. Knead the dough for several minutes and reshape into a ball. Roll out the dough with a rolling pin or stretch it out, until very thin. Carefully transfer the dough to the prepared pizza pan. Drizzle a little olive oil over the dough and spread it to the edges. Season the crust lightly with salt.

For the pizza toppings:

1. Prepare the vegetables. Sprinkle the prepared dough with Parmesan cheese. Arrange half of the mozzarella evenly over the top of the crust. Arrange the peppers, cherry tomatoes, onions, and prosciutto over the top of the mozzarella. Sprinkle with the remaining mozzarella, basil, and oregano. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

2. Bake for 15 to 17 minutes in the lower half of the oven, until the crust is golden brown and toppings are bubbly. Remove from oven and cut into slices and serve immediately.