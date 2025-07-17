Pool Safety Strategies to Keep in Mind this Summer

Pools are great spots to beat the heat and enjoy some exercise. They’re also ideal spots for children to socialize with their friends away from screens.

As inviting as pools can be, it is important that swimmers recognize that safety is paramount, particularly for those who have the benefit of backyard pools. The organization Stop Drowning Now indicates that an average of 3,500 to 4,000 people drown each year in the United States, with 10 drownings occurring each day. In addition, 6,500 non-fatal injuries are treated in hospital emergency departments each year, with a significant percentage of these incidents involving children under the age of 15 injured in residential pools.

Pools are fun spaces that should not elicit fear. These swimming pool safety tips can help safeguard swimmers of all ages.

Install Barriers

Barriers like tall, self-latching fences and gates (with vertical panels not easily scaled) can deter unmonitored entry into a pool area. Such safety precautions are mandatory in many towns and cities, even if there is a separate fence around the perimeter of the yard. Additional safety precautions can include special ladders that roll down or lock for above-ground pools, and alarms that sound if someone opens a pool gate without homeowners’ knowledge.

Close Supervision

Lifeguards are stationed at public pools to keep careful watch of swimmers. The role of lifeguard at pools on private properties must be filled by responsible adults. Children should never be allowed to swim without someone monitoring the water at all times. Swimmers should be asked to exit the pool in the event the adult monitoring the pool needs to head indoors for a minute or if the adult’s attention is pulled elsewhere while outside. When hosting a pool party, hosts can consider hiring a lifeguard to watch the pool so they can handle hosting duties elsewhere.

Learn to Swim

Although it’s possible to drown in mere inches of water, the likelihood of drowning is lower for experienced and skilled swimmers. Enroll children in swim lessons so they can learn the proper techniques. Until kids’ swimming skills are strong, it may be advisable for them to wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket when in the water. Inflatable water wings and other devices are not guaranteed lifesaving devices.

Keep the Pool Clean

A pool should be properly maintained and sanitized to remain a safe space. The primary pool sanitizers include chlorine and bromine, which help prevent algae and bacterial growth. Maintaining a proper pH in the water increases swimmer comfort and helps the sanitizer work optimally.

Dive Carefully

Swimmers should always enter the pool feet-first, unless there is a diving board and a safe diving depth. The American National Standards Institute says the minimum depth of a diving board in a swimming pool is 7.5 feet, but some municipalities have their own recommendations. A depth of nine feet often is recommended for safer diving.

Walk, Don’t Run

It’s tempting to run around the perimeter of an inground pool, especially when kids are having fun. But wet surfaces become slippery, and it’s easy to slip and fall, risking injury or falling into the pool water.

Swimming pool safety is vital to keep everyone out of harm’s way.