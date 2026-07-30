Hot dogs and hamburgers garner a lot of attention at a backyard barbecue. But there’s more to backyard gatherings with family and friends than hot dogs and hamburgers, as hosts and guests alike know that various side dishes also are staples of summertime get-togethers.

Homemade side dishes can up the ante at backyard barbecues, particularly when such gatherings are potluck affairs. While store-bought sides can suffice, preparing foods at home allows cooks to experiment with ingredients. Potato salad is a backyard barbecue staple, and this recipe for “Potato Salad With New Potatoes, Zucchini, Olives, and Almond Pesto” from Lines+Angles offers a fresh and tasty twist to this popular side dish.

Potato Salad With New Potatoes, Zucchini, Olives, and Almond Pesto

Makes 4 servings

For the pesto:

3 cups basil, leaves only

1/2 cup whole blanched almonds

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, finely grated

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cups extra-virgin olive oil

For the salad:

1 3/4 pounds new potatoes

2 zucchinis, halved and sliced

1 1/4 cups black olives, pitted

1 small handful basil, leaves only

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1. For the pesto: Combine the basil leaves, almonds, Parmesan, garlic and salt in a food processor.

2. Blend on high until broken down and finely chopped. Scrape down the sides of the processor if needed.

3. Continue to blend on a low setting, drizzling in the olive oil through the feeder spout until the pesto comes together. Adjust seasoning to taste and chill until needed.