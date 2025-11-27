Turkey might garner the bulk of the Thanksgiving feast fanfare, but a notable and wildly popular dessert also provides something to look forward to during a holiday when food is a focal point. After a couple of helpings of turkey and various side dishes, Thanksgiving celebrants know it’s time for pumpkin pie. It’s a testament to the flavor and popularity of pumpkin pie that overstuffed Thanksgiving celebrants still find a way to squeeze in this beloved dessert.

Hosts who want to truly impress can prepare a homemade pie that’s sure to please loved ones. This recipe for “Pumpkin Pie” from Lines+Angles can be just what guests are looking for as they seek to tie a bow on their Thanksgiving feast.

Pumpkin Pie

Serves 8 for one 9-inch pie

For the crust:

1 cup butter, cold and cubed

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, plus extra as needed

1 1/2 tablespoons maple sugar

1 pinch salt

1 medium egg, lightly beaten

2 teaspoons white vinegar

2 to 3 tablespoons iced water

For the filling:

1 small pumpkin, halved, seeded and cored

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/3 cup maple sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1 pinch ground nutmeg

1 pinch ground cloves

1/4 cup maple syrup

1 cup heavy cream

1. For the crust: Combine the butter, flour, maple sugar, and salt in a food processor. Pulse until the mixture resembles rough breadcrumbs.

2. Add the egg, vinegar and 1 tablespoon iced water. Pulse until the dough starts to form around the blades; add more water as needed if too dry, or a little more flour if too wet.

3. Turn out onto a lightly floured surface and shape into a disc. Wrap in parchment paper and chill for at least 1 hour.

4 . For the filling: Preheat the oven to 400 F. Place the pumpkin halves flesh-side down on a large baking sheet.

5. Roast for 30 to 40 minutes until the flesh is tender to the tip of a knife. Remove from the oven and let cool to one side.

6. Once the pumpkin is cool enough to handle, scoop out the flesh into a bowl and mash well until smooth.

7. Beat the eggs with the flour, maple sugar and ground spices in a large mixing bowl until pale and thick, about 3 minutes.

8. Gradually beat in 11/2 cups of the pumpkin mash followed by the maple syrup and cream until fully incorporated.

9. Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface into a large round approximately 1/3-inch thick.

10. Drape into a 9-inch pie dish, pressing well into the base and sides. Cut away any excess pastry before crimping the edges with your fingers.

11. Gently prick the base all over with a fork before slowly pouring the filling into the lined pastry.

12. Bake for 20 minutes before reducing the oven to 350 F. Bake for a further 40 to 50 minutes until the filling is set and starting to come away from the edges of the pastry; a knife should come out clean from the center.

13. When ready, remove from the oven to a cooling rack. Let cool completely before serving.

Tip: If preparing in advance before serving, let the pie cool completely before wrapping in plastic wrap and chilling.