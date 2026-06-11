Safety First at the Beach

When the sun is shining and the temperature is warm, a day at the beach can be the perfect balm for whatever ails you. Is it any wonder that so many vacations or day-long excursions revolve around spending time at the shore?

Although a beach excursion can be the ideal way to rest and recharge, individuals should be mindful that there is the potential for some danger. Safety is essential when visiting coastal locations. The following are some safety hazards to keep in mind and how to navigate them.

Rip Currents

Rip currents are powerful, channeled currents of water that flow away from the shore. The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration notes rip currents can occur at any beach. Lifeguards call rip currents “drowning machines” since they are implicated in most water rescues. They are very dangerous for weak or non-swimmers because they can pull people away from the shore rapidly. If a person gets caught in a rip current, it is important to swim parallel to the shore until escaping the current. Only then can the person try to get back to the beach.

Hookworms

There is a reason why companion animals may not be allowed on the beach during the swimming season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says hookworm is a parasitic infection contracted when larvae in sand or soil contaminated by animal feces burrow into exposed skin. It is common in moist, warm climates. Keeping cats and dogs away from the beach, wearing sandals, and using beach mats or towels when on the sand can help prevent hookworm contraction.

Jellyfish

Jellyfish can be a wonder to behold, but crossing paths with a jellyfish can be a painful experience. The National History Museum says jellyfish have survived for more than 500 million years. These invertebrates are gelatinous and jelly-like, with a curved, bell-shaped body with tentacles hanging down. The tentacles can be covered in stinging cells called cnidocytes. Beach-goers should heed warnings about jellyfish in the water, but also be mindful of ones washed up as they can still sting if the tentacles are wet.

Sand Fleas

Despite the word “flea” in the moniker, sand fleas are not insects or parasites. Terminix says they are small, shrimp-like crustaceans. While sand fleas do not seek out people to bite them, certain species can leave itchy, red welts if they come into prolonged contact with the skin. This may be more pronounced for women or girls when sand fleas become trapped between swimsuits and the skin. Sand fleas are more active during cooler, low-light periods like early morning or evening.

Beach Debris

Glass beverage containers should not be brought to the beach, as there is the risk of breakage and shards becoming left behind. Cuts from broken bottles can lead to infection. Beach-goers also need to be mindful of other debris that can wash up on the beach, particularly after strong storms. Unfortunately, medical waste, trash, and drug paraphernalia can wash up on the shore. Wearing sandals or water-safe shoes can protect feet.

A carefree day at the beach is a staple of summertime. However, people must be mindful of potential hazards when enjoying a day at the beach.