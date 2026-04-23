Simple Steps to Protect the Environment

Protecting the environment is a goal that everyone can help to accomplish. The greatest threats to the planet are primarily driven by human activity. Climate change, habitat loss and biodiversity loss are notable challenges of the environmental crisis, says the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services. Although it may seem like major overhauls are needed to protect the planet, small, consistent changes in how people behave also can have a lasting impact.

The following are some simple steps to effect environmental change.

Eat More Plants

Choosing plant-based proteins like beans, lentils and nuts in place of red meat a few nights per week can have an impact on land and water use required for raising livestock.

Plan Meals

Planning meals can help to greatly reduce food waste. Stanford University reports that 40 percent of edible food in the United States is wasted. Planning meals and using leftovers creatively can keep excess waste out of landfills.

Rely on LED Lights

LED bulbs last longer than traditional incandescent bulbs. LEDs also consume 75 percent less energy than incandescent bulbs.

Adjust the Thermostat

Keeping a home comfortable is a benefit of modern living. The National Park Service says simply adjusting the thermostat by 3 F down in the winter and up in the summer can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 1,000 to 1,050 pounds per year.

Unplug Appliances

Unplug “vampire” appliances when they are not in use. Such appliances are those that draw power even when they’re not being used. Televisions, chargers and others are known culprits. A power strip can be used to cut off power completely when not in use.

Buy Secondhand Items

Whenever possible, shop secondhand for clothes and furniture. Used items reduce demand for new manufacturing, which tends to be energy-intensive.

Rely on Public Transportation

Riding buses and trains is a more energy-efficient way to get around than driving solo. Whenever possible, carpool or hop on public transportation to reduce fuel consumption.

Shop Local and Seasonal Items

Patronizing local shops and locally sourced goods helps reduce how many miles items need to be transported. The further products must travel to get into your hands, the greater the transportation emissions produced.

Although protecting the environment seems like a monumental task, small steps anyone can embrace can have a big impact.