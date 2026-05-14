Small Steps to Extend a Car’s Life Expectancy

Vehicles continue to get more expensive. The automotive experts at Kelley Blue Book indicate the average American car buyer paid $50,080 for a new vehicle in September 2025, which was the first time the average price for a new car ever topped $50,000. More drivers are looking for ways to push their current vehicles past the 200,000-mile mark to save money.

According to S&P Global Mobility, the average age of a vehicle on the road hit a record high of 12.8 years in 2025. Although major mechanical failures concern drivers of older vehicles, it’s actually much smaller things that can affect vehicle longevity. There are small actions anyone can take to significantly extend a car’s life.

· Use caution on cold starts. When a vehicle sits, oil settles at the bottom of the engine. To help combat damage that can occur, drivers can wait about 30 seconds before shifting into gear, as this will allow the oil pump to circulate the lubricant to the upper valve train and help prevent extra wear on the engine. Modern fuel-injected engines warm up faster and more safely by being driven gently rather than sitting still, so it’s not necessary to idle for a long while with the vehicle in the driveway, says Smart Motors Toyota. In fact, long idles actually can strip away oil.

· Treat fluids wisely. According to EngineeringCivil.org, checking and replacing fluids is cheaper than replacing hardware. Recent data suggests that consistent oil changes can add between 50,000 and 100,000 miles to an engine’s lifespan. It’s important to follow a vehicle’s manual for time-based intervals for fluid replacement, rather than just going by mileage.

· Drive faster on occasion. Oil will never get hot enough to evaporate internal condensation for those who primarily drive short distances under 10 miles. Once every few weeks, it’s important for drivers to drive at least 20 minutes at highway speeds to help get rid of contaminants.

· Drive smoothly on roads. Aggressive driving will not just burn more gas; such driving also creates heat, which can impact longevity. According to Kia, hard braking generates immense heat that can warp rotors and stress suspension bushings. Likewise, it’s key to ease into acceleration. Rapid acceleration forces the transmission to downshift abruptly, increasing wear. Reports from The Zebra, an insurance shopping company, indicate that mindful driving can reduce mechanical strain by up to 30 percent.

· Fight corrosion. Rust can kill a car before the engine actually fails. People who live in areas where roads are treated with salt in the winter should use a winter car wash that includes an undercarriage spray. Auto Recycling World says road salt can eat through brake lines and fuel lines. In addition, applying a coat of wax twice a year can prevent UV rays and other damage to the clear coat, which protects the metal body from the elements.

· Address engine lights promptly. CarMD says addressing a “check engine” light immediately is 20 percent cheaper than waiting until the vehicle has a driveability issue. For example, ignoring a $150 oxygen sensor can eventually destroy a $1,500 catalytic converter.

Small habits can help prolong the longevity of vehicles and help people save money.