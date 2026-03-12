St. Patrick’s Day is a beloved holiday, and that popularity is reflected in celebrations that take place across the globe. According to World Population Review, more than 200 countries celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Russia, Singapore and Japan are among the nations that celebrate St. Patrick’s Day each March, proving that proximity to Ireland is not a prerequisite for partying on March 17. With that in mind, anyone in the mood to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day need not hesitate to plan a party this March. The following St. Patrick’s Day party pointers can make the festivities even more fun this year.

Go Green

It goes without saying that green is the color of St. Patrick’s Day. St. Patrick is the primary patron saint of Ireland, a country known for its rolling green hills. Hosts can decorate party spaces in green, hanging green streamers and green balloons. Encourage guests to wear green and keep the theme going with the menu, serving green baked goods and beverages.

Curate a St. Patrick’s Day Playlist

In addition to its rolling green hills, Ireland is known for music. It’s hard to find a pub anywhere on the Emerald Isle without a local musician playing traditional Irish music for a captivated crowd. Hosts can keep that in mind when curating their St. Patrick’s Day playlist, which can include music from artists and bands such as Finbar Furey, The Dubliners, The Clancy Brothers, The Chieftains, The Pogues, The High Kings, The Dropkick Murphys, Flogging Molly, and more.

Serve Traditional Irish Fare

It might take some advanced planning and effort to provide a menu one might find in Ireland. Blood pudding is served in many pubs across the Emerald Isle, but it might be hard, though not necessarily impossible, to find outside the country. Some large chain grocery stores might carry blood pudding in March, and it might be possible to find it in specialty grocery stores around this time of year. Irish soda bread, bacon and cabbage, Irish stew, and boxty are some additional dishes to give a menu some traditional Irish flavor.

Cut an Irish Rug

Irish dancing is another of Ireland’s many exports, as dancers across the globe have embraced traditional Irish dance. Hosts can learn a dance or two and teach guests a few simple steps during the party. Keep it light and fun and allow even non-dancers to tap their toes.

These are just a few of the ways hosts can make their St. Patrick’s Day parties more fun this March.st